On Tuesday, a rioter had died after a speeding tractor overturned near the ITO junction in central Delhi after trying to run over the police personnel during the violence that took place in the national capital on Republic Day. However, left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.

Now the postmortem report in the case has confirmed that the man died due to the accident he had faced in his tractor. According to the post mortem details, the rioter died during the tractor rally succumbing to the antemortem injuries he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video of the incident.

Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly in Rampur, UP clarified that the rioter did not die to any bullet injury as claimed by several social media users and left-liberal media on Tuesday as video of the incident went viral on the internet.

The post mortem report clarifies that he (farmer who died during the tractor rally in Delhi yesterday) was not shot. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video: Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly in Rampur, UP pic.twitter.com/goFuCA1I2X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2021

Even, controversial news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, who has a history of spreading fake news, had lied about the incident to incite the protestors. However, after getting caught, he silently deleted without even apologising for the same.

The farmer has been identified as 26-year-old Navdeep Singh Hundal from Uttarakhand’s Bajpur area.

In the video, Navdeep was rushing towards the barricades, who later crashed it that led his tractor turning turtle. He had got buried under the vehicle, and when police officers tried to rescue him, other protesters had allegedly prevented them for rescuing him. The protestor died on the spot after suffering critical injuries.

.@DelhiPolice, this @thecaravanindia running fake news and writting threads after thread. They should be booked for inciting mob. Here is the footage how Tractor over-turned 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/UvCT0fbd7i https://t.co/nSjuWaTI7E — Facts (@BefittingFacts) January 26, 2021

The tractor was part of a group that started to travel towards Delhi from the Ghazipur border, the police had said.