Friday, January 29, 2021
As Rakesh Tikait brings Jat politics into ‘farmer protests’ at Ghazipur, Kejriwal deploys his ministers ‘to provide facilities’

As the Uttar Pradesh government continues to handle the law and order issues at the protest site, the Delhi AAP government has now stepped in to provide the facilities that Tikait asked for. Kejriwal government has sent help so that Tikait's supporters can continue to block roads at Ghazipur border.

OpIndia Staff
As Rakesh Tikait camps with supporters at Ghazipur border, Kejriwal government provides facilities on request
Arvind Kejriwal/ Image Source: Asian Age
89

Even as the protestors continue to camp at the national highway near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur causing massive inconvenience to the public, the Kejriwal government has now stepped in to “provide facilities” to protestors to prolong the illegal occupation of public properties and roads.

After unleashing violence in the streets of Delhi, the farmers had returned to the protest camps outside the national capital. Following the massive violence, the support for the alleged farmer protests began to dwindle as most organizations deserted the rally. The Modi government also acted swiftly to register cases against the alleged farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait, for instigating farmers and warned the remaining protesters to vacate the areas.

The Uttar Pradesh administration too stepped in to control the violent protests and also gave an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate the border by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed. The UP government had also ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers’ protests in the state.

With support for the protests began to wane, the ‘farmer’ leaders have now played their caste card and are now trying to assemble protestors on the caste lines. Anticipating further violence, the Uttar Pradesh administration stopped the water and electricity supply to the protest site and deployed security personnel.

Delhi government steps in to make arrangements for protestors

As the Uttar Pradesh government continues to handle the law and order issues at the protest site, the Delhi AAP government has now stepped in to cause more inconvenience to the public by sponsoring the protests. The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now directed his ministers to make all arrangements for Tikait’s supporters so that they face no inconvenience.

According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal decided to send help after riots-accused Rakesh Tikait asked him to make some necessary arrangements so the protestors can continue to camp at the Ghazipur border. He said that the CM ensured that Tikait’s requirements are fulfilled within a few hours. Sisodia said he would visit the border on Friday morning to see the arrangements.

Reportedly, Arvind Kejriwal has ordered AAP Ministers to visit Singhu Border and Ghazipur border to ensure necessary facilities are being provided to protestors.

In a video that has gone viral now, Rakesh Tikait can be heard speaking to someone and confirming the arrangements being made by the Delhi government to enable the protestors to continue their rally against the government. In the video, Tikait also says that he directly spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to make necessary arrangements for his supporters.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had expressed his solidarity with the protests and decided to go on a one-day fast. He had asked AAP workers and supporters to fast for a day and urged the public to fast for a day in ‘support of farmers’. While Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders are busy extending support to protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, his government in Delhi had notified one of the farm laws.

In a latest development, Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain Raghav Chadha have reached the Single border to inspect the facilities. The Kejriwal government had sent water tankers and had arranged for toilets at the protest site. Jain has said that police has stopped the movement of water tankers now so they could not reach there.

‘Farmer’ protests turns into caste rally

The protests that started as a farmer rally has now turned into a caste showdown as farmer leaders are now trying to mobilize protestors on caste lines. In what seems to be the last push, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, accused of instigating the Republic Day violence, has now farmers from Western UP to reach Ghazipur site to support his protests against the government.

As the Delhi Police is acting swiftly to catch the Republic day riots’ accused, the ‘farmer’ leaders are now appealing to the other protestors emotionally to lure them into the protesting sites. Rakesh Tikait had earlier brazened it out, saying that he will not surrender and will even call more people to join the protest if needed. Tikait had even cried on national television to garner sympathy and slapped a fellow protestor even as he insisted that the laws be repealed.

Following Tikait’s emotional appeal, a few followers and his community members had gathered outside Rakesh Tikait’s house in UP’s Sisauli, chanting slogans in his support. They have reportedly travelled to the Ghazipur border in support of Rakesh Tikait.

His brother Naresh Tikait, the head of the BKU who had earlier agreed to clear out the Ghazipur site, has announced a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in stronghold Muzaffarnagar to decide the future course of action. Naresh is the leader of Balian Khap Panchayat, one of the Jat bodies in Western UP.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

