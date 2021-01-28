Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait slapped a youth at the Ghazipur Border today after a emotional breakdown earlier in the evening. The events come at a time when multiple farmer unions have exited the protest in light of the violence during the Tractor Parade on Republic Day.

#WATCH: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slaps a person at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/fhRSbdlhgY — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Rakesh Tikait claimed that the youth was not a member of their organization and was misbehaving with the media to justify his assault.

"He is not a member of our organisation. He was taking a stick and would have done something. He was misbehaving with media. All those who are here with ill intent should leave," says BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/3rv0IuOZte — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

He has also claimed that the youth was a BJP supporter. He did not provide any evidence for his claims.

Rakesh Tikait, who claims to be a farmer leader, assaulted a youth at Ghazipur border while his supporters accused the youth of being a BJP supporter. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) January 28, 2021

Earlier in the evening, Rakesh Tikait had broken into tears claiming that the protests will go on and kept insisting that the laws must be repealed. He also threatened to commit suicide and also said that there was a conspiracy underway to murder farmers.

Multiple videos have gone viral on the internet where the farmer leader can be seen inciting violence. Despite his claiming that others were responsible for the violence, law enforcement authorities appear to have sufficient evidence of his involvement in the violence as he has been slapped with UAPA.