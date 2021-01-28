Thursday, January 28, 2021
Watch: ‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait slaps a youth after breaking into tears and threatening suicide earlier in the evening

Rakesh Tikait claimed that the youth was not a member of their organization and was misbehaving with the media to justify his assault.

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Tikait has en emotional breakdown, ends up crying
Image Credit: ToI/Twitter
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait slapped a youth at the Ghazipur Border today after a emotional breakdown earlier in the evening. The events come at a time when multiple farmer unions have exited the protest in light of the violence during the Tractor Parade on Republic Day.

He has also claimed that the youth was a BJP supporter. He did not provide any evidence for his claims.

Earlier in the evening, Rakesh Tikait had broken into tears claiming that the protests will go on and kept insisting that the laws must be repealed. He also threatened to commit suicide and also said that there was a conspiracy underway to murder farmers.

Multiple videos have gone viral on the internet where the farmer leader can be seen inciting violence. Despite his claiming that others were responsible for the violence, law enforcement authorities appear to have sufficient evidence of his involvement in the violence as he has been slapped with UAPA.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

