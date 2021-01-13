Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home News Reports Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries 'Human Rights' violation
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

Amidst the ongoing interference in the elections by the big-techs companies such as Twitter and Facebook, the Ugandan officials had ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging applications on Tuesday. The move comes two days ahead of the country's presidential election.

OpIndia Staff
Uganda bans social media ahead of elections
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni (L); Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook ahead of elections/ Image Source: Bloomberg
189

Twitter, which has been facing a massive backlash across the world for stifling the freedom of speech by banning the sitting President of the United States Donald Trump over ideological issues, on Tuesday ironically posted a tweet condemning the Ugandan authorities blocking social media apps in the run-up to an election in the African country.

According to the reports, the Uganda government on Tuesday through the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered internet service providers to block access to social media applications and websites. It was reported that Twitter and Facebook were trying to interfere in the elections by blocking certain pro-government voices.

Amidst the ongoing interference in the elections by the big-techs companies such as Twitter and Facebook, the Ugandan officials had ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging applications on Tuesday. The move comes two days ahead of the country’s presidential election. The sitting president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni is facing a contest against opposition frontrunner and popular singer Bobi Wine.

Twitter, Facebook accused of election interference in Uganda

The decision to ban social media companies comes as retaliation after Facebook had arbitrarily deleted some government-linked accounts.

Facebook claimed that it removed the accounts for seeking to manipulate public debate ahead of the election, adding that they were tied to the Ministry for Information and Technology. Uganda struck back at Facebook and Twitter by banning them from the internet after they started censoring Uganda officials ahead of the elections.

Following the decision to ban to social media apps, the President of Uganda Yoweri K Museveni said, “these platforms should be used equitably, if you want to take any parts, then you can’t operate in Uganda, because Uganda is our country, we can’t accept them to decide who is good and who is bad.”

“I apologize that the Government of Uganda has closed Facebook in Uganda, this is very unfortunate but inevitable. If they are to operate here, they have to be equitable,” President Museveni added.

Taking to Twitter, the Ugandan government said, “We demand that Facebook & Twitter write directly to the individuals that lost their accounts. Since Facebook cited MoICT of Uganda in their statement, let them write to us so that there’s a chance for a fair hearing. Accounts lost on Facebook belong to the Government of Uganda employees.

Twitter outrages over ban, claims violated ‘human rights’

Following the temporary ban on social media apps in Uganda, Twitter ‘tweeted’ to condemn the Ugandan government’s action to stop tech giants interference in the elections.

Just days after arbitrarily banning US President Donald Trump, after months of stopping posts about alleged election fraud in the US, and literally carrying out a witch hunt against the outgoing US President to favour his opponent, Twitter flaunted its hypocrisy by claiming that ban on social media apps was nothing but ‘censoring speech’ and basic ‘human rights’ in an election.

The under-fire micro-blogging site posted a tweet saying, “Ahead of the Ugandan election, we’re hearing reports that internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdowns- they are hugely harmful and violate basic human rights and the principles of #openinternet.”

Twitter also said that earlier this week in close coordination with their peers, they had suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda. If we can attribute any of this activity to state-backed actors, we will disclose to our archive of information operations, it added.

“Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections,” Twitter claimed in a tweet exposing its own hypocrisy over the issue of free speech on the internet.

Big-techs election interference in US Presidential elections and banning of POTUS Trump

Allegations of election interference by Big-tech became a huge issue in the run-up to the US Presidential elections last year after social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter along with Google began to censor and manipulate the accounts linked to conservatives and Republican party supporters, thus giving an unfair advantage for the radical left and Democrats to further their propaganda in the US elections.

Addition to that, Big Tech such as Facebook, Google and Twitter have made it very clear that they have Democrat-leaning bias and they work towards unjustly silencing Republican voices on their platforms.

After censuring his content, Twitter and Facebook also took an extreme step of banning the sitting President of United States – Donald Trump from its platforms citing that he had incited violence ahead of the Capitol Hill protests that erupted in Washington DC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter election interference, Facebook free speech, Uganda elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.
Read more
News Reports

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

OpIndia Staff -
Uganda is scheduled to undergo presidential elections in two days.
Read more

Elon Musk keeps his promise as Tesla registers office in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
American electric car giant Tesla has finally come to India.

Cow smugglers in UP attack police, tie female constable’s neck and drag her, Ikram, Zaid and others booked for conspiracy: Details

Crime Dibakar Dutta -
The Mwana police have arrested three people, including two women, after cow smugglers dragged a female constable by the neck.

Donald Trump was not suspended by Twitter for actually calling for violence: Here is the brain-dead conjecture Twitter used as an excuse

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The precise justification offered by Twitter for suspending Donald Trump from the platform went largely unnoticed.

A ‘farmer leader’ who had openly extended support to Congress in 2019 is now on SC appointed committee: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bharatiya Kisan Union had supported the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bhupinder Singh Mann is a member.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

China’s corona vaccine under trial in Brazil has shown less than 60% efficacy: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Sao Paulo's Butantan Biomedical Centre had earlier stated that Sinovac's vaccine candidate is 78% effective in mild cases.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.
Read more
News Reports

Uganda bans Twitter and Facebook over election interference allegations, Twitter cries ‘Human Rights’ violation

OpIndia Staff -
Uganda is scheduled to undergo presidential elections in two days.
Read more
News Reports

BMC cites Sonu Sood as a habitual offender in its affidavit to Bombay HC. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu Sood's plea to save the illegal constructions in his hotel will be heard by Bombay High Court on January 13.
Read more
Sports

First time in eight years, Manchester United tops the Premier League after its victory over Burnley

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United, for the first time since they last won the title in 2012-13 under Sir Alex Ferguson, is now leading the title race after they secured a comfortable victory against Burnley.
Read more
News Reports

Elon Musk keeps his promise as Tesla registers office in India

OpIndia Staff -
American electric car giant Tesla has finally come to India.
Read more
Crime

Cow smugglers in UP attack police, tie female constable’s neck and drag her, Ikram, Zaid and others booked for conspiracy: Details

Dibakar Dutta -
The Mwana police have arrested three people, including two women, after cow smugglers dragged a female constable by the neck.
Read more
Entertainment

Telugu Film Producers Council asks Govt to include film industry in the category of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Govt of India and state govts are also receiving good revenue from the film industry, argued the Telugu Film Producers Council
Read more
Social Media

Donald Trump was not suspended by Twitter for actually calling for violence: Here is the brain-dead conjecture Twitter used as an excuse

OpIndia Staff -
The precise justification offered by Twitter for suspending Donald Trump from the platform went largely unnoticed.
Read more
Politics

A ‘farmer leader’ who had openly extended support to Congress in 2019 is now on SC appointed committee: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Bharatiya Kisan Union had supported the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bhupinder Singh Mann is a member.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com