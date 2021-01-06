There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. Amidst the chaos, there are reports that an unarmed woman was shot by law enforcement authorities.

POLICE ALLEGEDLY SHOT UNARMED WOMAN

As per reports, blood was pouring out of the mouth of the woman draped in the Red, White and Blue. Fellow protesters attended to the woman as can be seen in the video. Meanwhile, incumbent US President Donald Trump has addressed his supporters and asked them to go home.

However, he continued to maintain that the presidential elections of 2020 were “fraudulent” and “stolen” even as he urged his supporters to “go home in peace”. He emphasized peace and law and order in his message. But it is still unclear the extent to which it will have an impact on his supporters.

There are also suggestions being made that Antifa far-left rioters have infiltrated the Trump crowd and have been instrumental in fanning the violence.

HOUSE RECESSSED UNTIL ORDER & SAFETY CAN BE ASSURED.



Rumor: ANTIFA fascists in backwards MAGA hats. Time will tell what truth is.



Capitol Police Announcement: Capitol breach. Locked down! DO NOT LEAVE CHAMBER! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

But it needs to be asserted that there is no credible evidence as of yet that Antifa were involved in the chaotic scenes at Capitol Hill. Trump supporters are reported to have breached the Capitol Hill and are attempting to hold Capitol Hill at siege.