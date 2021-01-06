Two pipe bombs have been found at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington DC and have been destroyed. Harmeet K. Dhillon, a Republican, said that the pipe bombs at RNC were detonated after evacuating staff members. This is a new development as anarchy engulfs Capitol Hill.

Pipe bombs at the RNC https://t.co/Yij9FuQgHj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, visuals are pouring in that show the protesters destroy mainstream media equipment.

Rioters just mobbed camera crews and destroyed their equipment. pic.twitter.com/sEni7inSxS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

As per reports, a suspicious package was also discovered at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and was evacuated. The package at DNC is yet to be identified. Meanwhile, a woman has been shot by law enforcement authorities whose condition is believed to be critical. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has called for peace and law and order following anarchy at Capitol Hill while maintaining that the election was “fraudulent” and “stolen”.

Trump supporters clashed with law enforcement authorities and stormed Capitol Hill. They have also reportedly entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and are reportedly attempting to hold the seat of the US Senate and House of Representatives at siege. Politicians from across the spectrum have condemned the incident of violence.