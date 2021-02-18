The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police probing the Greta toolkit case has confirmed that the ‘activists’ involved in the creation of a ‘toolkit’ on the ongoing farmers’ protests had prepared a second document also. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the second toolkit aimed at organising a Twitter storm to “create unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5.

The ‘activists’ had used hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally in the second toolkit to incite their supporters on social media, but were unable to release and execute it, said the Delhi police.

The police officials privy to the case added that the second document was created by High Court lawyer Nikta Jacob, Shantanu Muluk, the two activists who have also been accused of creating and sharing the first document, along with a UK-based activist Marina Patterson, who is allegedly linked with the global movement “Extinction Rebellion” or the “XR”. Patterson was named in the first document who was repeatedly seen editing it and deleted her Twitter profile.

“The plan mentioned in the second toolkit, however, could not be executed. We suspect it happened because the toolkit was accidentally tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3, the day Ravi shared it with her and coaxed her to act on it. Since the Google toolkit documents contained objectionable content, Ravi panicked, asked Greta to delete the tweet, took the admin rights and removed her name from the toolkit,” the report quoted a second senior police officer associated with the case as saying.

Delhi police write to Google seeking details of both ‘toolkits’

The officer further informed that the Cyber Cell has already written to Google requesting it to provide details of both the toolkit documents to ascertain who actually created, drafted and edited them, and with whom was it shared.

The ‘toolkit’ fiasco

Following the footsteps of other international celebrities like pop star Rihanna and porn star Mia Khalifa, environmental activist Greta Thunberg had also taken to Twitter to show her support for the ongoing farmer’s protest in India. While doing so she inadvertently also tweeted about a ‘Toolkit’ that interested people can use to support her ’cause.’ However, the toolkit was not just a resource file but an explosive document showing how anti-India forces have been trying to create unrest in India and demean India at an international platform.

Soon after the blunder was noticed and being discussed on social media platforms, Greta deleted the document, and all linked documents to it were either made private or moved or completely thrashed. However, by that time, a lot of content was downloaded, sorted and redistributed by social media users.

Following the outrage over the ‘toolkit’, Delhi Police Cyber Cell sprung into action and lodged an FIR against pro-Khalistan creators of the toolkit for waging a “social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India”.

21-year-old ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi’s arrest was the first arrest made by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. On February 14, Delhi police picked up Ravi from her house in Soladevanahalli in North Bengaluru on February 14, for editing and distributing the contentious toolkit, accidentally leaked by Swedish Andolanjeevi Greta Thunberg.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against one Shantanu and one Nikita Jacob, who had also had created and distributed the toolkit.

Currently, Nikita Jacob has applied for anticipatory bail, after the Delhi Police issued a non-bailable warrant against her. She is reportedly absconding from the law.

It was also reported how Nikita Jacob (absconding), Shantanu and Disha Ravi (a climate ‘activist’ directly linked to Greta Thunberg) were involved in editing the toolkit in real-time to remove all problematic references (including the names of media houses, references to Khalistan etc), when the document went viral.

It was Disha who had asked Greta to delete the toolkit after it was tweeted with the active participation of Nikita Jacob, who is alleged to be an AAP activist too. Further, Jacob and Disha were present at a Zoom meeting with Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation where they had hatched the entire plan to create unrest. Mo is also intricately involved in the formulation and distribution of the toolkit that detailed how to break India.