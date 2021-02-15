After the arrest of ‘activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru yesterday, the Delhi court have issued a non-bailable warrant against two accused named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’ case. As per the reports, these two were involved in creating, editing and distributing the toolkit that included a detailed roadmap to spread unrest and chaos in India under the garb of the ‘farmer protests’.

Jacob is reportedly a lawyer in the Bombay High Court. As per reports, a team of the special cell of the Delhi Police had visited Jacob on February 11, but could not question her that day as they had arrived in the evening. However, she had signed documents. The lawyer had reportedly gone underground after that. A Delhi court has now issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.

Non-bailable warrants issued against Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The two are involved in the toolkit matter: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Greta Thunberg Toolkit case

On February 4, Swedish ‘Andolanjeevi’ Greta Thunberg had shared a ‘toolkit’ on Twitter that had step-by-step instructions on how her followers can ‘support’ farmers protests. The file had several interlinked documents dated back months. The connection between the pro-Khalistani organization, Poetic Justice Foundation, raised questions over the authenticity of the support Greta was providing for the Farmer Protests. The toolkit provided a detailed roadmap to organise widespread support and mobilisation to create nation-wide protests in India. It also stressed a lot about organising a campaign that would see India’s image besmirched on the world stage.

After the backlash, Greta removed the tweet and posted an edited version claiming the old file was outdated. Delhi Police recently arrested one Disha Ravi from Bengaluru who had allegedly helped create the toolkit and shared with Greta. Disha is a founding member of Fridays for Future’s India’s chapter, Greta Thunberg’s NGO. Delhi Police also said that Disha allegedly asked Greta to remove the toolkit from her Twitter profile.

Who is Nikita Jacob?

A High Court Lawyer and activist from Mumbai, Nikita Jacob was one of the editors of Greta Thunberg Toolkit. It has been alleged that she was Aam Aadmi Party member as well. While checking the documents, it came to light that Nikita Jacob had been allegedly editing documents much before it got viral on social media platforms, thanks to Thunberg. After her name appeared in the reports, Jacob had deleted her social media accounts.

It is notable here that after the ‘toolkit’ drew sharp reaction from the public and government officials in India. especially because of the Red Fort violence, Google had agreed to provide details of individuals who have been involved in the creation and editing of the document on its platform to the Indian government.