Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports Greta 'toolkit' case: Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu
News Reports
Updated:

Greta ‘toolkit’ case: Delhi court issues non-bailable warrants against accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu

On February 4, Swedish 'Andolanjeevi' Greta Thunberg had shared a ‘toolkit’ on Twitter that had step-by-step instructions on how her followers can ‘support’ farmers protests. The toolkit provided a detailed roadmap to organise widespread support and mobilisation to create nation-wide protests in India.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police issue non-bailable warrant against 'lawyer-activist' Nikita Jacob
Non-bailable warrants issued against accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in Greta Toolkit Row, images via Twitter
939

After the arrest of ‘activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru yesterday, the Delhi court have issued a non-bailable warrant against two accused named Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’ case. As per the reports, these two were involved in creating, editing and distributing the toolkit that included a detailed roadmap to spread unrest and chaos in India under the garb of the ‘farmer protests’.

Jacob is reportedly a lawyer in the Bombay High Court. As per reports, a team of the special cell of the Delhi Police had visited Jacob on February 11, but could not question her that day as they had arrived in the evening. However, she had signed documents. The lawyer had reportedly gone underground after that. A Delhi court has now issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.

Greta Thunberg Toolkit case

On February 4, Swedish ‘Andolanjeevi’ Greta Thunberg had shared a ‘toolkit’ on Twitter that had step-by-step instructions on how her followers can ‘support’ farmers protests. The file had several interlinked documents dated back months. The connection between the pro-Khalistani organization, Poetic Justice Foundation, raised questions over the authenticity of the support Greta was providing for the Farmer Protests. The toolkit provided a detailed roadmap to organise widespread support and mobilisation to create nation-wide protests in India. It also stressed a lot about organising a campaign that would see India’s image besmirched on the world stage.

After the backlash, Greta removed the tweet and posted an edited version claiming the old file was outdated. Delhi Police recently arrested one Disha Ravi from Bengaluru who had allegedly helped create the toolkit and shared with Greta. Disha is a founding member of Fridays for Future’s India’s chapter, Greta Thunberg’s NGO. Delhi Police also said that Disha allegedly asked Greta to remove the toolkit from her Twitter profile.

Who is Nikita Jacob?

A High Court Lawyer and activist from Mumbai, Nikita Jacob was one of the editors of Greta Thunberg Toolkit. It has been alleged that she was Aam Aadmi Party member as well. While checking the documents, it came to light that Nikita Jacob had been allegedly editing documents much before it got viral on social media platforms, thanks to Thunberg. After her name appeared in the reports, Jacob had deleted her social media accounts.

It is notable here that after the ‘toolkit’ drew sharp reaction from the public and government officials in India. especially because of the Red Fort violence, Google had agreed to provide details of individuals who have been involved in the creation and editing of the document on its platform to the Indian government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia farmer protests, Greta Thunberg case, Delhi Red Fort violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Chinese human rights activist calls for the world to organise ‘clean Olympics’, says China should not have the honour of hosting the event

OpIndia Staff -
Penning down how China has always carried out oppressive against common people, the Chinese activist urged the world to 'clean Olympics'
Editor's picks

Armenian group wants USA to push for FATF blacklisting of Pakistan for funding “Jihadist mercenaries” against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh

T Waraich -
The push for blacklisting of Pakistan comes in the backdrop of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Greta ‘Toolkit’ case: Absconding Nikita Jacob files for anticipatory bail after Delhi Police issues a non-bailable warrant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, Nikita Jacob, who was thus far absconding after a non-bailable warrant was issued, has filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court.

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.

Pieter Friedrich, associated with ISI operative, key name mentioned by Police in toolkit conspiracy, ‘fact checkers’ also feature

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Police has said that the role of Pieter Friedrich has come to the fore in the investigation into the Greta 'toolkit' conspiracy.

Involvement of “climate activists” in so called farmers protest shows climate movement is political, not scientific

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Whatever the economic rationale for or against the laws, the climate science on this issue is completely clear. Stubble burning bad. Water table depletion bad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,230FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com