The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had expressed ‘concerns’ over the ongoing ‘farmer’ protests in India, has now taken an u-turn on the issue to praise Narendra Modi government’s efforts to choose the path of dialogue in dealing with the farmers’ issues.

In his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada PM Justin Trudeau commended the Indian government’s effort to engage farmers in talks and described it as “befitting in democracy”.

“You would have seen the readouts from both sides on the farmers protest, PM Trudeau commended efforts of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

In early December, Trudeau had supported the protesters in India saying that Canada was there to defend the rights of peaceful protests and had also expressed concern over the situation.

Canada govt assures security for Indian diplomats

Speaking to the media, the MEA spokesperson said that the Canadian government has also assured security to Indian diplomatic missions and diplomats. The assurance comes after separatists and pro-Khalistani leaders had protested outside the Indian embassy in Canada demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Speaking on the supply of Indian vaccines to Canada, the MEA spokesperson said that the decision on the supplies will be calibrated as per domestic production and the requirements of national vaccination programme which is the largest vaccination drive in the world.

Earlier, Canada had asked India to allow the supply of Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a range of issues, including Canada’s requirement for the Indian made coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking to Trudeau, Prime Minister Modi had assured that India would do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts. The Indian government’s large-hearted response to Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and its willingness to the help the people of Canada comes at a time when the Canadian government is not only trying to interfere in India’s domestic affairs but also actively supporting Khalistanis, who are instigating and organising the so-called ‘farmer’ protests in the country.

Left-liberals twist statements released by MEA, puts out misinformation

The left-liberals in the country, who were earlier celebrating the interference of foreign celebrities into India’s domestic affairs, suffered a major jolt as Canadian PM Trudeau sought help from the Indian government to get vaccines. As left-liberals could not hide their embarrassment, they resorted to misleading the public by putting half-truths about Modi and Trudeau’s conversation.

Suhasini Haider, the journalist at ‘The Hindu’, twisted the statements released by the Indian government to claim that Canada PM Trudeau did not request for vaccines from India, instead he discussed the issue of ‘access’ to vaccines. The ‘foreign affairs expert’ Suhasini Haider also blatantly lied when she claimed that Trudeau spoke to PM Modi about resolving the issues ‘farmers protests’ through dialogue.