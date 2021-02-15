Monday, February 15, 2021
Home News Reports Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case: After Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Pakistan comes to Disha...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case: After Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Pakistan comes to Disha Ravi’s defence

The usual suspects are out defending 'climate activist' Disha Ravi after Delhi Police arrested her for her alleged involvement in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case.

OpIndia Staff
From Kejriwal to Imran Khan, anti-Modi forces extend support for Disha Ravi
491

Days after ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi was arrested in the Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ controversy, support has poured in for her from the usual anti-Modi camp. On Monday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to claim that Ravi’s arrest was ‘unprecedented attack on democracy’.

The ‘climate change’ activist has been opposing the farm laws which aim to improve the environment.

Echoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s thoughts was former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing snippet of Disha Ravi’s arrest, senior Congress leader said that the government is ‘scared’ and not the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, shared a couplet demanding release for Disha Ravi.

Seeing their support, Pakistan also came out in support of Disha Ravi.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party took Disha Ravi’s arrest to attack India. Imran Khan’s party said that under PM Modi’s regime, India is silencing voices of everyone against them. Parroting India’s opposition’s stand, Pakistan claimed that ‘using’ cricketers and Bollywood celebrities to ‘build narrative’ was ‘shameful’ but now ‘they’ have taken Disha Ravi in custody over the toolkit case.

To put things in perspective, the ‘toolkit’ shared by ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg chalked out an elaborate plan on how to defame India on a global scale. It gave point by point timeline on how to tweet while tagging whom and get international media attention on the protests. The ‘toolkit’ was accidentally released by Greta, just one week after the Red Fort riots on Republic Day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdisha ravi, greta thunberg toolkit, greta thunberg
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

With Test matches consistently ending within 2 or 3 days of actual play, is it time to strip Lord’s status as a Test venue?

Sandeep Kadian -
With 90 overs per day, that means matches at Lords are lasting 2 or 3 days at most, with these consistently poor pitches, is it time to strip Lord's status as a Test center?
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united

The New York Times is at it again! How their Editorial Director tried to cast aspersions on India’s Coronavirus vaccine drive and diplomacy

Media Dibakar Dutta -
Shreeya Sinha, the Editorial Director of the New York Times (NYT), took to Twitter to cast aspersions about India's Coronavirus vaccination drive

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case: After Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, Pakistan comes to Disha Ravi’s defence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects are out defending 'climate activist' Disha Ravi after Delhi Police arrested her for her alleged involvement in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case.

CM Yogi launches ‘Abhyudaya’ scheme to provide free coaching for competitive exams, over 4 lakh students register in 4 days

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Abhyudaya scheme is to help students who are unable to attend coaching classes for competitive exams due to financial issues.

The absurdity of ‘climate activists’ like Disha and Greta opposing farm laws, here is how they are harming the climate

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Take a moment to revel in the absurdity of saying that supporting this farmer protest is fighting the climate change.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Google translates ‘God bless you’ to ‘Assalam Alaikum’ in Hindi, here is what is happening

OpIndia Staff -
Google translate shows अस्सलामु अलैकुम as Hindi translation of God Bless You instead of भगवान आपका भला करें
Read more
News Reports

Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’: Delhi Police arrests ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi from Bengaluru

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi, founding member of Fridays for Future's India Chapter, detained by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Liberals cry foul after Delhi Police nabs ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi in Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ case

OpIndia Staff -
Following the arrest of the 21-year-old 'climate activist' for spreading Greta Thunberg files and creating disharmony in the country, so-called liberals began to stir sympathy on social media in favour of Disha Ravi.
Read more
Cricket

Former England captain complains about ‘pitch’ after English team’s batting collapse, Shane Warne gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -
England scored only 134 in response to India's 1st innings total of 329, prompting Michael Vaughan to complain about pitch.
Read more
Social Media

Hinduphobic tweets of Gaana employee Tanzila Anis emerge as she dehumanises murdered Bajrang Dal activist

OpIndia Staff -
Gaana employee Tanzila Anis indirectly implied that killing a Bajrang Dal activist is acceptable after he was stabbed to death
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
515,882FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com