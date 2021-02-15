Days after ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi was arrested in the Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit’ controversy, support has poured in for her from the usual anti-Modi camp. On Monday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to claim that Ravi’s arrest was ‘unprecedented attack on democracy’.

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2021

The ‘climate change’ activist has been opposing the farm laws which aim to improve the environment.

Echoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s thoughts was former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

बोल कि लब आज़ाद हैं तेरे

बोल कि सच ज़िंदा है अब तक!



वो डरे हैं, देश नहीं!



India won’t be silenced. pic.twitter.com/jOXWdXLUzY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 15, 2021

Sharing snippet of Disha Ravi’s arrest, senior Congress leader said that the government is ‘scared’ and not the people of India.

Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, shared a couplet demanding release for Disha Ravi.

Seeing their support, Pakistan also came out in support of Disha Ravi.

India under Modi/RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them as they did in IIOJK. Using cricketers & Bollywood celebrities narrative building was shameful enough, but now they have also taken Disha Ravi for custody over Twitter toolkit case. #IndiaHijackTwitter https://t.co/4kn6Cg0shh — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 15, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party took Disha Ravi’s arrest to attack India. Imran Khan’s party said that under PM Modi’s regime, India is silencing voices of everyone against them. Parroting India’s opposition’s stand, Pakistan claimed that ‘using’ cricketers and Bollywood celebrities to ‘build narrative’ was ‘shameful’ but now ‘they’ have taken Disha Ravi in custody over the toolkit case.

To put things in perspective, the ‘toolkit’ shared by ‘climate activist’ Greta Thunberg chalked out an elaborate plan on how to defame India on a global scale. It gave point by point timeline on how to tweet while tagging whom and get international media attention on the protests. The ‘toolkit’ was accidentally released by Greta, just one week after the Red Fort riots on Republic Day.