Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Reports No suo moto contempt of court case against Rajdeep Sardesai, Supreme Court issues clarification
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

No suo moto contempt of court case against Rajdeep Sardesai, Supreme Court issues clarification

The Supreme Court website was inadvertently updated to state that suo moto contempt of court proceedings were initiated against Rajdeep Sardesai.

OpIndia Staff
Rajdeep Sardesai
No case against Rajdeep Sardesai, clarifies Supreme Court (Image: Indus Scrolls)
3

Hours after Supreme Court website showed that a suo moto case of contempt of court was initiated against India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai, the apex court official has clarified that the website was updated inadvertently and that no case is initiated against Sardesai.

On February 16, a case was listed against Rajdeep Sardesai on Supreme Court’s website. It said that the court had registered the case as a suo moto criminal contempt petition. However, the Supreme Court later clarified that it did not initiate any court proceedings against Sardesai. The listing of the case was allegedly an inadvertent mistake. As per the reports, the court said that mistake would be soon rectified.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said, “This is in context with news item being flashed in some news channels about initiating suo moto criminal contempt proceeding against Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai by Supreme court, it is made clear that no such proceeding has been initiated against Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai. However status shown at Supreme Court website vide case no. SMC (Crl) 02/2021 has been placed inadvertently. Appropriate action to rectify the same is under process.”

The listing showed case against Sardesai for his comment on the judiciary

Last year, a petition was filed in the apex court seeking contempt proceedings against the India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets on the case against Prashant Bhushan. One Aashtha Khurana had filed the said petition. In her petition, Khurana said that Sardesai’s comments against apex court were disrespectful.

Sardesai had posted several tweets criticizing the court. In one tweet he criticized ruling against Bhushan and said the court had time to hear contempt case while habeas corpus petitions of those detained in Kashmir was pending for more than a year. In another tweet, he called the case against Bhushan an embarrassment of its own making by the Supreme Court. In one more tweet, he had asked the courts how to do their job.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrajdeep sardesai, rajdeep sardesai suo moto, rajdeep sardesai contempt of court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

No suo moto contempt of court case against Rajdeep Sardesai, Supreme Court issues clarification

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court website was inadvertently updated to state that suo moto contempt of court proceedings were initiated against Rajdeep Sardesai.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh STF nabs two PFI terrorists with huge cache of explosives, wanted to carry out terror attack on Basant Panchami

OpIndia Staff -
During interrogation, PFI members revealed that they intended to brainwash and train physically strong youth of a 'particular community'.

SC takes suo motu cognisance, registers criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai: Read details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance and registered contempt case after Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted undermining judiciary

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA

Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in Greta ‘toolkit’ case receives support from his cousin who is a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a 'criminal' only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the farm Laws is a crime.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga: A US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
Editor's picks

SC takes suo motu cognisance, registers criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance and registered contempt case after Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted undermining judiciary
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,733FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com