On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado killing nearly 10 people on the spot. Following the horrific incident, several left-liberals, including American Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, took to Twitter to declare that the attacker was a ‘white male’.

However, hours later, the Boulder police identified the killer as a 21-year-old Syrian Muslim immigrant Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. As it was found out that the killer was not a ‘white’ man, a severe backlash against liberals erupted on social media highlighting how liberals resorted to blaming the white community by holding them responsible for crimes that they did not commit.

Social media users were quick to point out the inconsistencies in the rhetoric of liberals pertaining to the Boulder shooter incident, who immediately jumped to politicise the tragic Boulder shooting to push their false narrative. However, the entire propaganda against ‘white’ people fell apart as it turned out the shooter is Muslim.

A prominent Twitter user Caleb Hull compiled a series of tweets put out by ‘influential’ left-liberals in the United States who falsely blamed the ‘whites’ in the country for the Boulder shooting incident even though the killer turned out to be a Muslim immigrant from Syria.

Here are some of the tweets shared by Caleb Hull that exposes the dishonesty of left-liberals:

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, took to Twitter after the horrific incident to claim, “The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago. Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

As it turned out that the killer was not a white men, Harris took a u-turn to apologise for her tweet and promptly delete the tweet.

“I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” she said.

Julie DiCaro, the Editor of sports blog Deadspin, too lamented that she was extremely tired of people’s lives depending on whether a white man with an AR-15 was having a good day or not.

As DiCaro continued to blame the white men in the US for the Boulder incident, soon other liberals joined her to vent out anger against ‘white’ men. Hemal Jhaveri, who is ironically the ‘Race and Inclusion Editor’ at USA Today, declared that it was always angry white men who indulged in the shooting incident.

To which, DiCaro said these white men were always angry about women.

Amy Siskind, who claims to be a combination of ‘Activist, feminist, author’, was not far behind in displaying her hatred towards the white community. As per Amy, the shooter was likely to be a ‘white men’, as if he were a black or brown man, he would be dead by now.

Turns out, the killer was a brown man from Syria and was caught alive by the policemen.

Well, it turns out that Feminists across the world are all similar, when it comes to pushing false propaganda.

George Hahn, a satirist, peddled the same ‘white men’ theory to blame the entire community for the tragic shooting at Boulder despite the fact that the killer turned out to be a Muslim immigrant from Syria.

Another ‘liberal’, Dylan Park, whose tweets riddled with fake news and got almost 125,000 likes, said that a white man walked into a grocery store in Boulder, killed 10 people and arrested ‘unharmed’ by the police. However, another person Elijah McClain was killed by the police even as he apologised.

Putting out fake news, Park said it felt like, “Two different Americas”.

CJ Werleman, a notorious fake news peddler and anti-Hindu propagandist, continued his act of peddling fake news even in the United States as he claimed that the suspected gunman in the Boulder shooting was a white guy. Even as reports stated that the killer was a Muslim immigrant, Werleman continued to suggest that the killer was a ‘white domestic’ terrorist.

Don Winslow, an American author, said that the police have taken him into custody meant that the killer was white. Winslow was claiming that the police would have killed him if the Killer was not white.

DL Hughley, who claims to be a stand-up comedian, also propagated the same ‘white men theory by saying that the white-armed mass murderer has a better chance of surviving encounter than a black dude holding a phone.

Film actress Rosanna Arquette declared the Boulder incident as, “White supremacist domestic terrorism”.

Here are some of the other progressive ‘liberals’ in the United States, who attempted to push the blame on ‘White men’ for the Boulder shooting incident that killed 10 people, even though the incident did not have anything to do with the community.

We really need to ban narrative-hungry morons with phones, said John Pavlovitz.

It is no surprise that the liberals, no matter where they reside in the world, attempt to push false narratives against the majority communities to accuse them of the crimes they never committed. The Boulder incident is a classic example of liberals openly expressing their hatred and blaming the ‘white’ population in the United States so that the community could be blamed for the wrongs that occur in the country.

Well, it seems like the ‘liberals’ are the same everywhere. The Indian ‘liberals’ are not too far from their counterparts in western societies. In India, however, rather than racial targeting, the liberals have found it convenient to blame the majority community, i.e. Hindus, for every crime that occurs in the county. Not just Hindus, even the upper-caste communities often become the victims of liberal hatred as they are accused of ‘perpetrating’ hate crimes against lower caste and Muslim across the country.

It is no surprise that the liberals are acting coherently across the world and are being caught for displaying dishonesty and inability to perceive facts.

Boulder shooting:

On Monday, an unidentified shooter opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 dead. Later the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was taken into custody. Alissa’s family is a Syrian migrant family and he often felt Muslims were not treated equally.

Al-Aliwi opened fire in a crowded supermarket in Boulder and ten people including a police officer were killed. Investigators have not yet established a motive but believe he was a lone attacker. He used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. The officials are trying to trace the weapon.