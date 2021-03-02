Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, on Monday claimed that PM Modi does not believe in Hindu nurses and hence he took the coronavirus vaccination jab from Christian nurses.

In a now-deleted tweet, Prakash Ambedkar said that PM Modi speaks about Hindu loyalty day in and day out, but when it came to taking vaccination, he did not have faith in Hindu nurses. “Hence he took the vaccine jab from a Christian nurse. What a behaviour,” he had tweeted.

Following this, netizens condemned his distasteful twee.

Disclaimer:- This man is mentally ill. https://t.co/r03YjyWadQ — मितेश शेखर /Mitesh Shekhar 🇮🇳🚩 (@ShekharMitesh) March 1, 2021

People also pointed out how this kind of tweet was a blot on the legacy of his grandfather, Dr B R Ambedkar, who is credited for drafting the Indian Constitution.

Gutter person is destroying the legacy of Baba Saheb — KESHRI (@AjayKeshri8) March 1, 2021

Few hours later, Ambedkar deleted his tweet without giving any explanation.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi’s AIIMS. He was administered the dose of made-in-India Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN.