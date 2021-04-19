Monday, April 19, 2021
Home News Reports Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee spreads fake news about only BJP campaigning for Bengal elections,...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee spreads fake news about only BJP campaigning for Bengal elections, gives clean chit to TMC, Left, and Congress

While a ‘concerned’ Mamata Banerjee tweets to Election Commission about rising Coronavirus cases on Twitter, her Facebook timeline is filled with videos of election rallies violating social distancing guidelines.

OpIndia Staff
Dhruv Rathee blatantly lies about only BJP campaigning in West Bengal
AAp vlogger Dhruv rathee (Photo Credits: The Week)
142

Amidst rising Coronavirus cases in the country, pro-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vlogger Dhruv Rathee blamed the BJP for risking the lives of people by continuing with its election campaigning in West Bengal.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 19), Rathee alleged, “Rahul Gandhi, Left Parties and Mamata Banerjee have all stopped their election campaigns now.” Furthermore, he added, “Only Modi and Shah are shameless enough to continue playing with people’s lives. For them, politics >your life.” His remarks were directed against the BJP for conducting large gatherings ahead of the 6th phase of polls in West Bengal.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Dhruv Rathee

While Dhruv Rathee had made the allegations on Facebook, he did not re-upload the post on his Twitter timeline. However, his post about an actor named Nakuul Mehta supposedly ‘exposing the harsh reality’ in India can be found on both social media platforms. Dhruv Rathee has a history of peddling fake news and has often been called out on Twitter. As such, he perhaps planned to evade backlash over his baseless allegations by simply not re-posting it on the microblogging site.

Dhruv Rathee uploaded the same post about Nakul Mehta on both Facebook and Twitter

Exposing the fake claims of Dhruv Rathee about Mamata Banerjee

In order to cross-verify his claim that all parties with the exception of BJP have stopped their election campaigns, we first visited the official Facebook page of Mamata Banerjee. The first post on her Facebook timeline was a live stream of an election rally at Hemtabad in Uttar Dinajpur district. A simple search debunked the claim that the Trinamool Congress supremo has stopped conducting election campaigns.

Screengrab of Mamata banerjee’s FB post

As a matter of fact, Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by thousands of Trinamool Congress workers during her massive roadshow from Dhakuria Bridge to the Kalighat crossing yesterday. While the West Bengal CM remain seated in her wheelchair, her supporters followed her with complete disregard to social distancing guidelines. 

We had also exposed how Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation has been able to successfully evade public scrutiny by shrewdly avoiding live streaming of political rallies on Twitter. While a ‘concerned’ Mamata Banerjee tweets to Election Commission about rising Coronavirus cases on Twitter, her Facebook timeline is filled with videos of election rallies violating social distancing guidelines.

This strategy also seems to be working as a quick scan of major mainstream media coverage will show how they have not been covering most of her rallies while they have been going hammer and tongs against the BJP rallies.

Congress continues with election campaigning despite virtue signalling by Rahul Gandhi

Dhruv Rathee had also explicitly mentioned the name of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in a bid to target the BJP and give a clean chit to the Congress. It must be mentioned that on Sunday, Gandhi attributed election rallies to the rising Coronavirus cases in the country. This is despite the fact that he had addressed a large gathering in Goalpokhar in West Bengal ahead of the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha polls just a few days back.

After realising that election rallies won’t be of much help to the party’s prospects, Rahul Gandhi decided to call them off. But despite the Congress leader’s diktat, party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continued to attend crowded rallies. On Sunday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had shared pictures from his rally at the Naoda Vidhan Sabha Constituency in support of the alliance-backed candidate. He also shared pictures from a rally in Malda in support of another candidate.

This runs counter to the claim of Dhruv Rathee that Congress has stopped conducting election campaigns. At the same time, Gandhi’s announcement of ‘cancelling’ his rallies in West Bengal appears to be a tactic only to earn plaudits on social media. The reality on the ground is quite different.

Debunking claims of the pro-AAP vlogger about Left parties not conducting ‘election campaigns’

On April 16, CPI(M) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Md Salim posted a tweet declaring that since the Coronavirus is raging across the country, the CPI(M) had decided not to hold any big political event. In his tweet, he even urged the Prime Minister of India and West Bengal chief minister to act ‘responsibly’ and put the country before the party.

However, hours after taking the moral high ground and pompously announcing that his party would not be organising any big political event, Md Salim took part in a huge political roadshow organised by CPI(M) at Hemtabad in Bengal for canvassing support for Sanjukta Morcha supported CPI(M) candidate Bhupen Barman. In a tweet dated April 17, the party presided over a big political roadshow where participants were seen flouting basic social distancing protocols and not wearing masks.

In another instance, on April 18, two days after Md Salim claimed that CPI(M) had called off big political events in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, a public meeting was organised by the party in support of Fuad Halim, CPI(M) candidate from the Ballygunj constituency.

It’s clear that the claims made by pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee are false and motivated. Although he tried to make a case against the BJP through his shrewd Twitter strategy and the art of cherry-picking, it only exposed his bias.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP Bengal, Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee rallies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi and Maharashtra governments leave migrant workers in the lurch as they return to their native places in the wake of second wave of...

OpIndia Staff -
Migrant labourers in Delhi are leaving the city for their native places as Arvind Kejriwal announced a strict 6-day curfew to control the spread of the coronavirus
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee spreads fake news about only BJP campaigning for Bengal elections, gives clean chit to TMC, Left, and Congress

OpIndia Staff -
While TMC, Congress and the Left are all continuing with rallies and crowded election campaigns, Dhruv Rathee made a ranting Facebook post blaming only the BJP. He did not share it on Twitter.

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

Opinions T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic

‘Why are you trying to please Kaafirs?’: Viral videos show revolt within Pakistan Army, personnel attack Imran Khan for letting TLP rioters die

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani army personnel were earlier seen raising Islamist slogans along with the members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Congress leaders, others share old picture of Yogi and Amit Shah in Kumbh, accuse them of spreading Coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba shares old picture of Kumbh to malign Yogi Adityanath and BJP, Netizens follow suit

Recently Popular

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

World Hindu Foundation asks Justice Rohinton Nariman to take back his ‘mischievous’ comments on Vedas

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Foundation has expressed outrage at recent comments on Hinduism made by Justice Rohinton Nariman.
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,479FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com