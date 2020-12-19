Saturday, December 19, 2020
How Wasim Akram became Vikas Rajput to trap Hindu woman, then tortured and blackmailed her: Read Details

The woman, accompanied by few activists belonging to a Hindu outfit approached the Munninager police station in Ujjain on Friday to lodge a complaint against one Wasim Akram, accusing him of rape, torture and blackmail under the pretext of love and marriage.

OpIndia Staff
4

In the latest case of Grooming Jihad which has emerged from Munninagar in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a Hindu woman (35) has been allegedly cheated, raped and blackmailed by a Muslim man pretending to be Hindu. The woman, accompanied by few activists belonging to a Hindu outfit approached the Munninager police station in Ujjain on Friday to lodge a complaint against one Wasim Akram, accusing him of rape, torture and blackmail under the pretext of love and marriage.

The woman alleged that Wasim Akram had hidden his identity and portrayed himself as Vikas Rajput to entrap her two years ago. He had pretended to marry her by making her wear the mangalsutra (a black beaded necklace worn by a Hindu woman to signify that she is married) and established physical relationship with her. He also obtained compromising photographs with her which he started using to blackmail her.

The woman said that Wasim’s real identity was discovered two months ago after his Aadhar card fell from his wallet. On learning that he was a Muslim, the woman confronted him. He then showed her the photographs and started blackmailing her, threatening her to make the photographs viral on social media.

Speaking about their encounter, the woman confirmed meeting Wasim through one of her acquaintances. The victim revealed that she was previously married in 2004. She also had two children from her first marriage. However, after she separated from her husband, she came to Munninagar and started living in a rented house.

The woman came into contact with Wasim through her landlady. Pretending to be a Hindu man named Vikas, he took his phone number and started calling her regularly. They gradually became close friends and developed a liking for each other. Wasim lured her into having a physical relationship him. Two months ago when she realised that Wasim was cheating her, she confronted him. Wasim then started torturing her and beating her up. He also began to blackmail her with her personal pictures.

Speaking about her ordeal, the woman recollected how Wasim called himself an atheist and never accompanied her to temples. Learning the truth, the distressed woman approached the Mahila Thana to lodge a complaint against Wasim, after which police has launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Over the years, like Uttar Pradesh, rampant Grooming Jihad cases have also surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, owing to which BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is introducing some stringent provision in the proposed law against forced religious conversions.

Marriages solemnised solely for conversion to be null and void

The provisions have been introduced to cover the cases where religious institutions are found indulging cases of Grooming Jihad or forced conversion. The proposed Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act bill provides a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine up to 1 lakh in case of conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

Marriages solemnised solely for the purpose of religious conversion will be declared null and void under the proposed law. Mass religious conversion (of 2 or more people) will attract 5-10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Government officials informed that after the proposed law is enacted, a person willing to convert to another religion would need to submit a declaration before a District Magistrate at least one month in advance.

Madrasas, Schools and Churches to fall under Madhya Pradesh ‘Love Jihad’ law

According to reports, some new provisions added in the law will cover institutions like madrassas, churches and schools. As per the new provisions, if an institution is found indulging in or aiding grooming jihad or forced religious conversion, the government may withdraw the aid provided to them. The proposed law will also empower the government to withdraw any land allotted to such institution.

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

