Sunday, April 4, 2021
‘Will repeat what happened to Nikita’: Haryana Police arrest Hamza, Parvez and Shahid for molesting, attempted kidnapping and death threats to minor

According to the girl, one of the youth threatened if she does not change her religion and marry him, he will repeat what happened to Nikita Tomar.

Failed Kidnapping in Tauru
Three youth Parvez, Shahid and Hamza arrested for attempting kidnapping and giving death threats to a minor (Image: Pioneer)
57

A case of grooming jihad has come to light in Haryana. On April 2, youths from a particular community tried to abduct a minor girl in Tauru, Haryana. When the youth failed, they started molesting her in public. The girl protested, after which they beat her up. They also threatened to kill her. The people in the area came to her rescue and nabbed three of the youth. They were handed over to the police.

As per the complaint filed with the police, the girl said she was going for tuition near Vijay Chowk at 6:30 PM on April 2. When she was crossing Vijay Chowk, two youth from a particular community chased her and started molesting her. When the girl protested, they started beating her. According to the girl, one of the youth threatened if she does not change her religion and marry him, he will repeat what happened to Nikita Tomar. After that, he tried to pull her on his bike forcefully.

When they failed as the girl was protesting, he called up six-seven of his friends and pulled her on the bike. She started screaming and called for help. People in the area rushed to her rescue, after which some of the youth escaped, but people were able to nab three of them identified as Hamja, Parvez and Shahid. They were handed over to the police. When people of the city learned about the incident, they gathered at the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. The family of the victim has alleged that Hamja’s family has indulged in illegal activities.

Hamja, Parvez and Shahid were presented in court on Saturday

Additional SHO Gaurav Singh said in a statement that they had arrested three accused in the case identified as Hamja, Parvez and Shahid. All three were presented at the court on Saturday.

21-year-old student Nikita Tomar was shot dead in full public view by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad in Haryana. Her family had said that she was being forced to convert to Islam. Tauseef and his friend Rehan were ultimately convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in March.

