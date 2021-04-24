Amidst the Haryana government’s push for a love jihad law, a new case of Grooming Jihad has been reported in the state. The victim, a woman and a resident of Tohana town in the Fatehabad district alleged that a Muslim man presented himself as a Hindu and married her, according to a report published on Aaj Tak.

For years, the man was successful in putting up the pretense of being a Hindu. However, it fell apart after the couple had a daughter, and the man started coercing the woman to embrace Islam. When the victim came to know about her husband’s reality, she ran pillar to post, from police stations to local administration offices, but her pleas fell on deaf ears. Finally, on Friday, the woman staged a demonstration outside the Mini Secretariat in Fatehabad.

The victim, Rajwinder Kaur, has alleged that seven years ago, she married a man named Ramesh. At the time of her marriage, Ramesh projected himself to be a Hindu, and the duo got married in a temple. About three and a half years ago, the couple gave birth to a girl child, following which Rajwinder urged her husband to take them to her in-laws’ house.

After much denial, Ramesh finally agreed to take Rajwinder to his parent’s home. But little did Rajwinder know that she was in for a rude awakening. When she reached her in-laws’ house, she realised that Ramesh was a Muslim and all these years he has been pretending to be a Hindu.

Since then, her husband and his family are constantly pressuring Rajwinder to give up her religion and accept Islam. When Rajwinder resisted their attempts to convert her into Islam, they threw her out of their house. Rajwinder is currently living in a rented house with her daughter.

Following this incident, she filed a complaint against her husband and his family members for pressurising her into converting her religion. However, no action was taken by the police in this regard. Rajwinder subsequently sat on a dharna against police inaction, after which the police took cognisance of the matter.

The SP of the region called her to his office and assured her that action will be taken against the culprits in 2 to 4 days. The woman has also accused some locals who helped Ramesh in entrapping her. She has demanded action against them as well.

On the matter of Rajwinder’s complaint, Subhash Chandra, Fatehabad DSP said that the police have taken cognisance of the matter and transferred the complaint to the woman cell for investigation. He assured that appropriate action will be taken against the culprits based on the investigation report. At the same time, he has also stated that action will be initiated against police officials who did not act on the woman’s complaint.