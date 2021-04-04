On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stirred the hornet’s nest after failing to acknowledge the Christian festival of Easter in his message to his countrymen.

In a tweet, Trudeau referred to Easter Holidays as ‘long weekend’. He wrote, “It’s the start of a long weekend, and I know that means you’d normally be getting together with your entire family for a few days of fun. But with the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, we’re all going to have to do things differently again this year.”

The Canadian Prime Minister also asked citizens to remain cautious and creative. “That means we’ll have to get creative and find new ways to connect with our families and friends, and it means we’ll need to keep following public health guidelines. If we all do that – and I know we’ve got what it takes – next year’s celebrations will look a whole lot brighter,” he continued.

Trudeau further announced, “In the meantime, with new restrictions coming into place in various parts of the country, know that we’re going to continue to be here for you – and that there are programs available to help you and your business.”

Netizens slam Justin Trudeau for his double standards

His ‘holiday message’ did not go down well with fellow Canadians, who pointed out that his greetings resembled a ‘public health advisory’ and failed to acknowledge the Easter festival. Netizens also pointed out that Trudeau had been pro-active while wishing people during the Islamic festival of Ramzan but indifferent in the case of Easter.

While emphasising on Trudeau’s hypocrisy, one Twitter user wrote, “I’m so disappointed that our Canadian PM acknowledges other religious holidays and chooses to be politically correct about Christian ones. It is Easter weekend, the biggest Christian observance. Easter is not just a long weekend, please get on board with inclusiveness.”

Another Twitter user slammed the ‘wokeness’ of the Canadian Prime Minister. “This is Easter, you preening woke. Acknowledge it for its religious meaning, as you do for all other religions. Or perhaps Christians do not deserve the same treatment?” he asked.

Rebel News Editor Ezra Levant tweeted, “You may think it’s Easter. Justin Trudeau calls it a “long weekend”. There’s no holiday for other religions too obscure for him to mention by name. But he’s always had an anti-Christian streak. Like his father.”

Entrepreneur Steve Kent accused Justin Trudeau of not being ‘inclusive.’ He wrote, “Thanks. For me it’s about inclusion. Trudeau doesn’t post messages about Christian holidays even though he posts about many others. And I think it’s okay to call it what it is — Easter. That’s appropriate, too.”

Twitter users also pointed out his double speak on other festivals. A screenshot, dating back to April 23 last year, shows Trudeau wishing Muslims ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ without being preachy and patronising. However, this wasn’t the case with regards to Easter holidays. “Apparently, if you say Happy Easter, you are an Islamophobe. Right, Trudeau?”, inquired one Dawn Miller.

Having said that, some Twitter users pointed out that Friday (April 2 ) was observed as ‘Good Friday’ (the day Jesus Christ was crucified) and that Easter will be observed on Sunday (April 4). They argued that the Canadian Prime Minister did not ‘necessarily’ avoid the mention of the word ‘Easter’ and that he would wish his countrymen about the same today.