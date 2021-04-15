Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home News Reports Majnu Ka Tila: Kejriwal govt abandons destitute Pakistani Hindu refugee, 'Seva Bharati' provides helping...
FeaturedNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Majnu Ka Tila: Kejriwal govt abandons destitute Pakistani Hindu refugee, ‘Seva Bharati’ provides helping hand

The refugee families at the Majnu Ka Tila camp said that whenever someone is ill and needs medical help, RSS people bring vehicles, and take them to the hospital. They even provide fodder regularly to the Gaushala and help the working members of the families to find small jobs nearby.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu refugees at Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila camp talk to OpIndia
Pakistani Hindu Refugees hope that one day they will get Indian citizenship
8

Everyone around is facing the heat of Wuhan coronavirus. In such a situation, OpIndia visited Majnu Ka Tila to find out how Pakistani Hindu Refugees are managing in this tough time and what problems are they facing. We tried to find out if someone helped them out in a time of crisis and how they are managing their lives, especially in Delhi under the terrible time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hindu refugees from Pakistan searching for a ray of hope at Majnu ka Tila
There were reports that some organisations and individuals have been trying to use the plight of the refugees to their own benefit. They visit with some minimal rations, click photographs and leave without bothering about the actual problems these refugees are facing

However, there are some organisations that have been standing resolute with these families in their time of need. During the conversation with OpIndia, the refugee families discussed their problems, struggles, challenges and how they have been facing them.

Seva Bharti extended a helping hand during Covid

There are 150 families living in the refugee camp. Most of them are living in tough conditions, and their helplessness was visible in the way they were trying to survive. OpIndia spoke to Dharamveer Solanki, head of the refugee camp. He shifted to India in 2013 along with his family on the pretext of pilgrimage to India from Pakistan. He said the pandemic is testing their will to a large extend. However, the people from RSS and Seva Bharti helped them from the beginning and continued to provide support even during the pandemic.

When he shifted from Pakistan and got his papers from the government, the struggle begun from the very first day, he started working as labour, hoping that he would become an Indian citizen someday. When CAA was announced, he was happy, but due to pandemic, it has been postponed as well. He added that due to Covid-19, people are not ready to give them work that has increased their problems.

RSS and Seva Bharati are providing a helping hand for the Gaushala as well. RSS activists often come and help them continuously, the refugee families told. When we asked if the Kejriwal government provided any help, he said that no one from his government visited before the pandemic; how can they expect Kejriwal to take heed during the pandemic. He said some people from the Kejriwal government visited Majnu Ka Tila around 5-6 years ago, but since then, no one has visited them.

Seva Bharti provides help for the ill

He further added that Seva Bharti and RSS people come to serve them as soon as they come to know that someone is ill. They bring vehicles and take the patient to the hospital to get the treatment done. They provided fodder for the cows worth Rs.50,000. A lot of masks, medicines and ration have been distributed here by the people of RSS and Seva Bharti.

When OpIndia talked to Sona Das, another refugee in the camp, he told how people from RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad often visit to help them. They arrange work for them by setting up shops, and during Covid time, it was them who helped instead of the government.

Sona Das talked about the difficulties | A woman trying to meet the needs

He said the people of RSS and its service wing Seva Bharti are engaged in ‘seva’ selflessly. When OpIndia was reporting from there, an RSS worker visited with cattle fodder for Gaushala. When we asked him to talk on camera, he said his work is to provide ‘Seva’s, and if we want a statement, we should talk to Seva Bharti in charge of the region.

RSS and Seva Bharti’s other ventures during Covid

Seva Bharti and RSS have helped not only Hindu refugees but everyone in need during the pandemic. Around 250 people of 50 families belonging to the Zomi Church in Hastasal Nagar, West Delhi, were facing difficulty in arranging ration and food items. Most of these families are from North-East, especially from Mizoram. When Seva Bharti came to know about it, they provided ration and other daily essentials.

Images from the refugee camp

RSS also announced monetary help for Corona warriors, including cleaners, health workers and journalists, for doing their duty in such adverse conditions. The organizations had said that if any non-government sweeper, health worker (contracted) or journalist is facing a difficult time due to Covid-19, they will provide help.

They provided support to those who were stranded on bus stations or railway stations. They also provided ration to 986 women living in Redlight area of Delhi. Care was given to those who were on the streets and often failed to get help from the government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMajnu Ka Tila camp, Pakistani Hindu refugees,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Majnu Ka Tila: Kejriwal govt abandons destitute Pakistani Hindu refugee, ‘Seva Bharati’ provides helping hand

OpIndia Staff -
RSS and Seva Bharti are providing a helping hand to Pakistani Hindu refugees at Majnu ka Tila camp.
News Reports

ESPN goes woke, to include gender-neutral cricket terms ‘batter’ instead of ‘batsman’ and ‘Player of The Match’

OpIndia Staff -
ESPN Cricinfo writer Sreshth Shah has informed that the portal will now replace the term 'Batsman' with 'Batter', and 'Man of the Match' will now be 'Player of The Match'.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.

Political opposition amid pandemic has become so devoid of humanity that Modi haters now want Gujaratis dead

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
One would've thought the pandemic would have humbled a few people and made them kinder, but then, 'liberals' would rather dance on dead bodies of Gujaratis if it shows 'Modi failed'

Chhattisgarh: Families of deceased COVID-19 patients will now have to pay Rs. 2,500 for “storage” and “carriage” of the bodies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After fixing rates for treating moderate, severe, very serious COVID-19 patients, Chhattisgarh introduces dead body handling charges

CNN hoped for higher Covid-19 death toll, hyped pandemic deaths to improve ratings, technical director admits in Project Veritas leak

World OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with a Project Veritas agent where he made the revelations.

Recently Popular

World

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.
Read more
World

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,151FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com