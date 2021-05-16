Monday, May 17, 2021
Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

According to his Linked.in profile, Adeel Raja is associated with ARY News and is a freelance contributor at CNN.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The Islamabad based news producer has since then deleted the tweet.

Adeel Raja
Source: Twitter

Adeel Raja
Source: Twitter

Screenshots of his other tweets have gone viral since then. One screenshot shows him saying that he is supporting Germany in the final of the FIFA World Cup because Adolf Hitler was a German and he did “good with those Jews”. Adolf Hitler is committed a genocide of Jews in Germany.

Source: Twitter

In another tweet, he hailed Hitler.

Source: Twitter

There has been an outpouring of hate against Israel in Pakistan ever since the recent spate of violence broke out between Israel and Palestine. Only recently, Pakistani actress Veena Malik tweeted a Hitler quote to justify the genocide of Jews.

In a tweet, the reality show turned Twitter troll attributed a quote to Adolf Hitler and quoted ‘I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

Pakistanis on social media have also been urging their Prime Minister Imran Khan to nuke Israel due to the campaign against Hamas.

