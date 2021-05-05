Shortly after the US Capitol riots in January, leading social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook had removed the then US President Donald Trump’s account for allegedly inciting violence and spreading misinformation.

In just four months, the ex-US President has now launched his own communications platform, ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ a one-way communication platform.

Screenshot of ‘From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump’

The platform is to relay Trump’s messages which can be shared further on Twitter and Facebook.

The former President can post pictures, videos, comments, and articles on the new platform built by Campaign Nucleus, created by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The launch announcement comes just ahead of Facebook’s independent oversight board’s decision on whether or not to indefinitely suspend Trump from the platform.

Trump’s senior advisor, Jason Miller, had previously informed that Trump was all set to launch a new social media platform. “This new platform is going to be big,” he said in March. Confirming that the plan for the same is intact, Miller added “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.🚨 https://t.co/m9ymmHofmI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 4, 2021

Trump’s website

Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump had also launched a website named The Office of Donald Trump (45office.com) early in March. As per reports, the website allows Trump supporters to request their participation in the events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings. The website includes a page highlighting Trump’s time in the White House and a space dedicated to the former First Lady which outlines the work done by her during Donald Trump’s tenure as the president.

Capitol Hill violence

Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wednesday, January 6 after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises. Capitol Hill is the seat of the US Senate and the House of Representatives. Protesters had entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as well.

Moreover, one woman was shot by law enforcement authorities during the chaos and later lost her life. Also, pipe bombs were found at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters. They were detonated after the staff was evacuated.

Donald Trump had addressed his supporters and asked them to go home. However, he continued to maintain that the presidential elections of 2020 were “fraudulent” and “stolen” even as he urged his supporters to “go home in peace”. He emphasized peace and law and order in his message. Twitter had limited the reach of the appeal and Facebook had removed it citing the risk of violence.