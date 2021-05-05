Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home News Reports Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

The former President can post pictures, videos, comments, and articles on the new platform built by Campaign Nucleus, created by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

OpIndia Staff
Trump launches his own communications platform
Former US Prez launches his own communications platform.
1

Shortly after the US Capitol riots in January, leading social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Facebook had removed the then US President Donald Trump’s account for allegedly inciting violence and spreading misinformation.

In just four months, the ex-US President has now launched his own communications platform, ‘From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ a one-way communication platform. 

Screenshot of ‘From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump’

The platform is to relay Trump’s messages which can be shared further on Twitter and Facebook. 

The former President can post pictures, videos, comments, and articles on the new platform built by Campaign Nucleus, created by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

The launch announcement comes just ahead of Facebook’s independent oversight board’s decision on whether or not to indefinitely suspend Trump from the platform. 

Trump’s senior advisor, Jason Miller, had previously informed that Trump was all set to launch a new social media platform. “This new platform is going to be big,” he said in March. Confirming that the plan for the same is intact, Miller added “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

Trump’s website

Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump had also launched a website named The Office of Donald Trump (45office.com) early in March. As per reports, the website allows Trump supporters to request their participation in the events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings. The website includes a page highlighting Trump’s time in the White House and a space dedicated to the former First Lady which outlines the work done by her during Donald Trump’s tenure as the president. 

Capitol Hill violence

Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wednesday, January 6 after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises. Capitol Hill is the seat of the US Senate and the House of Representatives. Protesters had entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as well.

Moreover, one woman was shot by law enforcement authorities during the chaos and later lost her life. Also, pipe bombs were found at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters. They were detonated after the staff was evacuated.

Donald Trump had addressed his supporters and asked them to go home. However, he continued to maintain that the presidential elections of 2020 were “fraudulent” and “stolen” even as he urged his supporters to “go home in peace”. He emphasized peace and law and order in his message. Twitter had limited the reach of the appeal and Facebook had removed it citing the risk of violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTrump news, Trump communications platform, Trump Milania
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat gathering in Munnar

OpIndia Staff -
The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Government and Policy

India excludes Chinese-giant Huawei from 5G trials

OpIndia Staff -
Huawei and ZTE are under scrutiny for allegedly installing "backdoor" vulnerabilities to spy for the Chinese government

Alt News, Boom Live promote old videos in the name of ‘fact check’ to insinuate there is no post-poll violence in Bengal, prove netizens...

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Alt News 'fact-checks' an old video of violence from Odisha to imply that post-poll violence in West Bengal is hyperbole.

‘Muslim vote went to TMC, Hindus to BJP, for us, nothing left’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls Congress rout in Bengal ‘humiliating loss’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reflected on the embarrassing defeat of the Congress party in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Bengal post poll violence: Stages in which journalists, politicians, fact checkers and historians will cover this up

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The first step is creating an enabling environment. This is why they use the ‘fascist’ label for every BJP supporter, every BJP worker and every BJP leader. To dehumanize them all.

Orphans of Bengal: Disillusioned. Resigned. Defeated. Broken

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Media reported on democracy, finally triumphing over 'tyranny' and 'fascism' as Mamata Banerjee decisively defeated BJP

Recently Popular

News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,735FansLike
537,369FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com