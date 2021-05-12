Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called up other Muslim leaders to discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict and urged them to take a stand against Israel. As per reports, he spoke to with the rulers of Qatar and Malaysia and also vowed to take a concrete action against Israel. He spoke to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

On Monday, he also spoke to leaders in Jordan and Kuwait.

Earlier, Erdogan had reportedly sought to intensify the conflict as he promised Palestinian authority as well as Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas that Turkey will put its weight behind the Muslim world to ‘stop Israel’s terrorism and occupation’.

Speaking to Palestine Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, he condemned the attacks and said he would always be a supporter of Palestine and stand with them. Many Palestinians also believe that Erdogan is their only ‘saviour’.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed their Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to speak to his counterparts in Turkey and Saudi Arabia to discuss on how to ‘collectively respond’ to Israel. Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Israel.