Indian ‘liberals’ come out in support of Palestine as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists launch rocket attacks on Israel

Apart from violent rioting, setting synagogues on fire and open shooting, the residential areas of Israel have also been targeted with 1000+ rockets in less than 40 hours

OpIndia Staff
Indian liberals extend support to Palestine
Israel, which has been sending lifesaving relief material to India to battle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, is facing security threats in the country for the last several days. In what is recorded to be a long-standing territorial-control conflict, clashes between Israel and the pro-Palestinian forces have once again escalated, resulting in large-scale violence and attacks.

Apart from violent rioting, setting synagogues on fire and open shooting, the residential areas of Israel have also been targeted with 1000+ rockets in less than 40 hours as per the Israel Defense Forces update.

While messages of support from Indians pour in for Israel- one of India’s strongest allies, some from the opposition and the left-wing have chosen a different route, along with the Islamists.

Indian ‘liberals’ support Palestine

Delhi Congress VP Ali Mehdi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his hatred for the Jewish nation. Mehdi forebode the destruction of Israel, saying that Allah will destroy it.

“Allah will destroy Israel InshaAllah #AllahuAkbar,” Mehdi tweeted.



AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi called on the Indian government to condemn India’s ally Israel claiming India has always supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state.



Sharing a video of the ongoing conflict, Owaisi said that Palestine needs no savior when they have God by their side.



INC politician and a Gandhian as per his Twitter bio, Salman Nizami too has been sloganeering to Save Palestine. Sharing a video of an air strike, Nizami Tweeted, “Their blood is on Israeli hands. We won’t forget! #SavePalestine #PalestinianLivesMatter.”



Sharjeel Usmani, a known hatemonger, has jumped on the BDS bandwagon and has asked people to boycott brands such as Puma and HP after the Al-Aqsa mosque incident. The list also asks public to ban Caterpillar bulldozer as it is used for the demolition of Palestinian homes and farms.



Not just this, Usmani has also joined a #DeathToOccupation campaign which calls for liberation from foreign occupation in Kashmir and Palestine.



Self-acclaimed employer of trolls, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker labeled Israel as an apartheid and terrorist state in her Tweet.



Supporting her claims, so-called comedian Agrima Joshua declared the claim on land by  Zionists’ “purely Biblical” and saying it has no value. 

Her Tweet read, “As Indians who stand for the rights of indigenous people, this occupation. The Zionists’ claim over this land is purely Biblical and that claim has no value. Palestine can’t be made to pay for the unforgivable sins of Europe.”



The Tipu Sultan Party which claims to be registered with the Election Commission of India highlighted that Israel as a nation did not exist till a few decades ago and has been running a #BoycottIsrael campaign on Twitter. 




Meanwhile, the situation continues to remain grim in Israel with its densely populated cities like Tel Aviv and Lod under constant air strikes and riots. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

