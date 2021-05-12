Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Home News Reports Pro-Palestine groups get violent outside Israeli consulates in NYC and LA, condemn Israel's retaliation...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pro-Palestine groups get violent outside Israeli consulates in NYC and LA, condemn Israel’s retaliation against terrorist attacks

The pro-Palestinian activists have gathered outside the building after calls were made on social media platforms to assemble for "an emergency rally for Palestine".

OpIndia Staff
Pro-Palestine groups gathered outside Israeli consulates and raised 'Free Palestine' slogans
Pro Palestinian supporters clash with pro -Israeli protestors outside Israeli embassy in New York/ Image Source: Anadolu Images
105

The ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestine have now reached the United States as supporters of both Israel and Palestine clashed on the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Pro-Palestinian supporters marched through New York City, carrying banners condemning Israeli retaliation against Palestinian terror attacks. The Palestinian supporters also gathered near the Israeli consulate in Manhattan and shouted slogans against Israel.

The pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside the building after calls were made on social media platforms to assemble for “an emergency rally for Palestine”. A handful of pro-Israel activists organized a counter-protest. The pro-Palestine supporters clashed with Israel supporters outside the consulate and attempted to attack each other over the ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestine in the Middle east.

Following the attacks, the New York police officers attempted to prevent clashes between the two sides. However, the protestors broke free in an attempt to physically assault one another.

As the protests intensified outside the consulate, the staff members at the Israeli consulate in New York City were sent home, fearing for their safety. Similar protests were seen in LA too.

Not just in New York, more than 200 pro-Palestine protestors gathered outside the Israeli Consulate carrying Palestinian flags in Los Angeles too. The protestors carried “Free Palestine” and “We support Palestine” placards and shouted slogans against Israel.

The Israel-Palestine clashes:

The long-standing territorial-control issues between Israel and the pro-Palestinian forces have once again escalated, resulting in large scale violence and attacks. The eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem has now stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound. More than 21 officers were wounded after attacks by Palestinians during the attacks on Monday.

After the Israeli response, the terror outfit Hamas escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets against Israel. At least five Israelis have been killed after Hamas launched hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.

Following the attacks, Israel has stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces have carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, several high-profile Hamas terrorists are said to have been killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a number of videos of its Iron Dome air defence system intercepting the continuous barrage of rockets targetting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Palestine, Israel Hamas, Israel rocket iron dome
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination: 18 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal getting a direct supply of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

OpIndia Staff -
With the 18+ population vaccination having started from May 1, several states have sought direct supply from vaccine manufacturers to meet the rising demand
News Reports

Tikri gang rape: ‘Farmer leader’ Yogendra Yadav interrogated for two hours by Police

OpIndia Staff -
Along with Yogendra Yadav, Yogita Suhag, another 'activist' named in the FIR was also interrogated for three hours.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets a nod for phase 2 and 3 trials on 2-18 years-olds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SEC allows Phase 2 and Phase human clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between 2 to 18 years

Turkey Pres Erdogan fans conflict, dials up Muslim leaders to take strong stance against Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
Recep Tayyip Erdogan invokes the 'ummah', calls upon Muslim leaders to take stand against Israel

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
News Reports

Cartoonist gets Twitter notice for a caricature of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The cartoonist took to Twitter to share the copy of the notice he received from the legal department of the microblogging website.
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,924FansLike
541,882FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com