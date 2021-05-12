The ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestine have now reached the United States as supporters of both Israel and Palestine clashed on the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Pro-Palestinian supporters marched through New York City, carrying banners condemning Israeli retaliation against Palestinian terror attacks. The Palestinian supporters also gathered near the Israeli consulate in Manhattan and shouted slogans against Israel.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” chants echo across the street from the Israeli consulate pic.twitter.com/xilADfWS2L — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) May 11, 2021

The pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside the building after calls were made on social media platforms to assemble for “an emergency rally for Palestine”. A handful of pro-Israel activists organized a counter-protest. The pro-Palestine supporters clashed with Israel supporters outside the consulate and attempted to attack each other over the ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestine in the Middle east.

בנתיים במנהטן, הפגנה פרו פלסטינית ונגד ישראל מול הקונסוליה הישראלית. המפגינים החלו לצעוד על רחוב 42 pic.twitter.com/B03wC4a990 — יונה לייבזון yuna leibzon (@YunaLeibzon) May 11, 2021

Following the attacks, the New York police officers attempted to prevent clashes between the two sides. However, the protestors broke free in an attempt to physically assault one another.

As the protests intensified outside the consulate, the staff members at the Israeli consulate in New York City were sent home, fearing for their safety. Similar protests were seen in LA too.

Not just in New York, more than 200 pro-Palestine protestors gathered outside the Israeli Consulate carrying Palestinian flags in Los Angeles too. The protestors carried “Free Palestine” and “We support Palestine” placards and shouted slogans against Israel.

The Israel-Palestine clashes:

The long-standing territorial-control issues between Israel and the pro-Palestinian forces have once again escalated, resulting in large scale violence and attacks. The eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem has now stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound. More than 21 officers were wounded after attacks by Palestinians during the attacks on Monday.

After the Israeli response, the terror outfit Hamas escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets against Israel. At least five Israelis have been killed after Hamas launched hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.

Following the attacks, Israel has stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces have carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, several high-profile Hamas terrorists are said to have been killed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a number of videos of its Iron Dome air defence system intercepting the continuous barrage of rockets targetting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening.