Monday, May 24, 2021
Home News Reports India Today, Hindustan Times, others water down radical Sikh extremism, refer to Khalistan Tiger...
CrimeEditor's picksMedia
Updated:

India Today, Hindustan Times, others water down radical Sikh extremism, refer to Khalistan Tiger Force members as ‘activists’

The duo was working on the behest of the Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The cops had recovered 0.32 bore pistols with 28 live cartridges and one 0.315 bore pistol with 10 live cartridges and two magazines.

OpIndia Staff
Mainstream media refers to arrested Khalistani terrorists as 'activists'
KTF terrorists Ravi and Sonu (Photo Credits: Tribune India)
2

On Saturday (May 22), the Punjab police apprehended two Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorists involved in firing at a priest and murdering a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda. The accused, identified as one Ram Singh (Sonu) and Lovepreet Singh (Ravi), were arrested from the Moga district from behind a senior secondary school.

The duo was working at the behest of the Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The cops had recovered 0.32 bore pistols with 28 live cartridges and one 0.315 bore pistol with 10 live cartridges and two magazines. With their arrest, the Punjab police foiled their plan to murder another Dera Sacha Sauda follower allegedly involved in the sacrilege of the Sikh holy book ‘Guru Granth Sahib.’

On November 20 last year, Sonu and one Kamal had murdered Dera Sacha Sauda follower Manohar Lal in Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda district. They had also fired at a priest named Kamaldeep Sharma in Bhar Singh Pura village in Phillaur on January 31, 2021. During the firing incident, the priest sustained three bullet injuries and was gravely injured. Sonu and Ravi, who are now arrested, also tried to murder Sharma Sweets’ owner in Moga district.

Kamal, Ravi, and one Arshdeep had also murdered their own aide Sukha Lamme through poisoning on June 27 last year in the Dala village. On Sunday, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed that 3 KTF terrorists namely Arshdeep, Ramandip, and Charanjit were hiding in Surrey in Canada. While Ravi and Sonu had been arrested, Kamal is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

India Today, Hindustan Times and Tribune India attempt to whitewash the terrorists

Despite the severity of their crimes and the terrorist links of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), several news publications attempted to trivialise the criminals and their association with the separatist terrorist organisation. One of the publications was that of India Today, Instead of referring to the two accused as terrorists or even extremists, they labelled the duo as ‘activists’.

Screengrab of the article by India Today

Another news publication, which pulled off a similar stunt to water down the severity of their crimes was Hindustan Times. Following the footsteps of India Today, it too labelled the two terrorists as ‘activists.’

Screengrab of the article by Hindustan Times

Tribune India too downplayed the arrest of Ravi and Sonu by referring to them as KTF ‘activists’ and ‘members’.

Screengrab of the article by Tribune India

KTF and the terror activities of its chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar

It must be mentioned that the KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar had migrated to Canada in 1995-1996 and now lives in Vancouver. He was among the names that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had provided to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during his visit in 2018. Reportedly, Nijjar has been involved in several terrorist acts in India including bomb blasts. He has been actively involved in recruiting and training pro-Khalistani terrorists.

Nijjar became the head of KTF after former chief Jagtar Singh Tara was arrested in connection to the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh case. Nijjar was mentored by Tara during his visit to Pakistan in April 2012. It must be mentioned that a red corner notice was issued against him in 2014 for ‘raising terrorist modules’. Nijjar has also been put on the ‘No Fly list’ by Canadian authorities. Despite Sonu and Ravi working with the terrorist outfit, mainstream media publications chose to refer to them as KTF ‘activists’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKTF arrest, Canada Sikhs, Khalistan movement
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India Today, Hindustan Times, others water down radical Sikh extremism, refer to Khalistan Tiger Force members as ‘activists’

OpIndia Staff -
KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been involved in several terrorist acts in India including bomb blasts.
OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.

Uttar Pradesh: Social media user Ashraf Ali arrested for threatening SDM over demolition of illegal mosque

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, five more people, Mohammad Matin Khan, Mohammad Saad, Suleiman, Farooq Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Kamil, were arrested under suspicion of creating communal unrest.

New report: Multiple Wuhan lab researchers fell ill in November 2019, weeks before China ‘reported’ the first Covid case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is interesting to note that the Trump administration in January had said that the researchers at Wuhan lab had become sick in autumn 2019.

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.

BKU rejects Capt Amarinder’s request, will carry out 3-day superspreader protest despite plea from CM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh stressed on the fact that the farmers’ group should not to act irresponsibly and jeopardise the lives of their people with their reckless behaviour amid the pandemic.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Dalits in Bihar’s Purnia rendered homeless after Islamist mob attack their colony and set it on fire: All we know so far

Jhankar Mohta -
At least 13 Dalit houses were reduced to ashes after a Muslim mob surrounded the colony in Purnia and set it on fire
Read more
News Reports

‘Not part of Bosch India anymore’: Company issues clarification after employee bats for Hindu genocide, abuses Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Bosch India says its employee who was seen rejoicing the demolition of Hindu temples is not a employee of the company anymore
Read more
World

‘You kill Balochi, you kill Hazara’: UK’s Free Palestine protestor clashes with Pakistani protestors. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The Palestine supporter said, "Why do we have a terrorist flag here? You are killing Balochis. F*ck you. Terrorist Pakistan. F*ck you Paki."
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,487FansLike
547,735FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com