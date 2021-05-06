Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports Times Group and The Wire’s editor spread misleading claims over FICCI letter to NDMA...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Times Group and The Wire’s editor spread misleading claims over FICCI letter to NDMA about ventilators: Here is what FICCI said

On May 3, the Times of India published a report stating over 40,000 ventilators produced under PM CARES Funds have been lying unused across the country while aid has been coming from foreign nations.

OpIndia Staff
PM CARES
PM CARES Ventilators (Image: The Indian Express)
1

On May 6, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) issued a statement that a section of media has been distorting its April 19 letter to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). In its report, FICCI said that since they submitted the note, a lot has changed, and the respective state governments have taken the necessary actions to deploy unused ventilators.

The relevant paragraph that has been used by media houses says, “It has been observed that most of the 40,000 ventilators manufactured under the PM Care Fund last year have been lying unused at government facilities either due to shortage of intensivists ( specialist healthcare professionals) or due to lack of oxygen supply and consumables.”

FICCI said, “Since we submitted the letter, a lot has changed, and the state governments have taken action and redeployed them and are providing oxygen and expert professionals to deploy these ventilators.”

The association further clarified that they never suggested any negligence on the part of the government. Their suggestions were designed to spotlight the better utilization of critical resources as the second wave had started to rise at that time. “a lot of ground has been covered by all the governments in the last three weeks,” they added.

FICCI further added that any suggestion pointing fingers at any government – central or state- is either ill-informed or mischievous. “FICCI is committed to working closely and constructively with the centre and all the state governments to help the country in this moment of crisis and strongly disapproves of any attempt to point fingers at this time,” they said. While urging everyone to work together, they said, “The nation is faced with an unprecedented challenge, and all of us must work together to save lives and save livelihoods.”

Misleading reporting by Times of India

On May 3, the Times of India published a report stating over 40,000 ventilators produced under PM CARES Funds have been lying unused across the country while aid has been coming from foreign nations. The report suggested that there was a lack of coordination and negligence on the ground that led to such mismanagement. A screenshot of the e-copy of the information was shared by the TOI journalist Rupali Mukherjee.

Tweet by Rupali Mukherjee

The report added, “In a recent communication to the National Disaster Management Authority, Industry chamber FICCI said most of the 40,000 ventilators manufactured under the PM CARES Fund last year have been lying unused at government facilities either due to shortage of intensivists or due to lack of oxygen supply and consumables.”

Report by Rupali Mukherjee published in TOI

A clipping of the report was further posted by M K Venu, Founder Editor of the Left-leaning news agency The Wire.

Misleading tweet by The Wire’s M K Venu

In a Tweet, he said, “FICCI has written to Centre saying most of 40000 ventilators manufactured under PM Cares Fund last year are lying unused at government facilities. Mainly due to negligence & lack of coordination. We have reached a point  where the right-hand does not know what right hand is doing!”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Times Group and The Wire’s editor spread misleading claims over FICCI letter to NDMA about ventilators: Here is what FICCI said

OpIndia Staff -
FICCI clarified they never suggested any negligence by the government in distribution of ventilators manufactured under PM CARES Fund
News Reports

After TMC leaders denying post-poll violence, Mamata Banerjee announces compensation for kin of victims

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee has claimed that around 16 people have died in the post -poll violence, almost equal from BJP and TMC, and oner person from the Sanjukta Morcha.

Black Lives Matter, a Facebook post and how I got censored: Big Tech, freedom of speech and the overall hypocrisy of the Ultra Left

Opinions Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
On 11 February 2021, my Facebook account of 13 years was disabled without reason and it is time we talk about the Ultra Left's hypocrisy

Exposing the bias of Western media: Old video of Azerbaijan President goes viral. Here’s what he said

News Reports T Waraich -
In the old video, the Azerbaijan President was asked about press freedom in his country.

After their trial by fire, BJP needs to frame the narrative in Bengal without playing into Mamata’s hands

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Other than the political violence against BJP in Bengal, people are not happy with their handling of COVID - can it get worse for them? Yes

Gujarat: Somnath Temple Trust steps in to help ease the oxygen crisis amid coronavirus pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ has also announced the setting up of an oxygen plant at an estimated cost of Rs 55 lakh in view of the Coronavirus crisis.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat gathering in Munnar

OpIndia Staff -
The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,763FansLike
538,350FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com