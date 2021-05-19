In another case of alleged Grooming jihad, a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against her Muslim husband on May 18 (Tuesday), for marrying her posing as a Hindu. She has also accused him of rape and assault. On the basis of the charges, the police have registered a case against Shahenshah Khan, a resident of Sarkahi village, under relevant sections of the anti-conversion law and other sections of the IPC.

The complaint was filed at Visheshwarganj police station, in which the 22-year-old Hindu woman, Sita, said that Shahenshah Khan married her posing as a Brahmin. Later, when his identity was revealed he forced her to have physical relations with him. Two members of his family have been abusing and beating her since then, alleged the woman in her complaint.

The Muslim man drugged and raped her after his identity was revealed, alleges the Uttar Pradesh woman

An investigation is underway and the husband is being questioned in the case, informed Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh.

The woman, who is a resident of Maharajganj district in the Visheswarganj area of ​​Bahraich, alleged that Shahenshah Khan lured her into marriage by posing as a Hindu. His identity was only revealed when the victim reached her in-law’s house after her wedding.

When the girl protested, the accused drugged her and forcibly raped her. The victim further alleged that she was administered high doses of drugs and was held hostage for several consecutive days by the accused. She furthered that two members of his family abused and assaulted her when she put up resentment.

During the investigation, it was found that the woman used to talk to Khan on phone and the two got married about three months ago. They used to have frequent fights and often approached the police, who use to sent them home after reconciliation. On Tuesday, however, the woman made these serious allegations against her husband.

Prima facie, the charges under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance seem suspicious, said the Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh, furthering that an investigation is underway and the husband is being questioned.