Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Shahenshah Khan poses as Brahmin to marry Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh, later assaults...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Shahenshah Khan poses as Brahmin to marry Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh, later assaults her after identity is revealed

The woman, who is a resident of Maharajganj district in the Visheswarganj area of ​​Bahraich, alleged that Shahenshah Khan lured her into marriage by posing as a Hindu

OpIndia Staff
1

In another case of alleged Grooming jihad, a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against her Muslim husband on May 18 (Tuesday), for marrying her posing as a Hindu. She has also accused him of rape and assault. On the basis of the charges, the police have registered a case against Shahenshah Khan, a resident of Sarkahi village, under relevant sections of the anti-conversion law and other sections of the IPC.

The complaint was filed at Visheshwarganj police station, in which the 22-year-old Hindu woman, Sita, said that Shahenshah Khan married her posing as a Brahmin. Later, when his identity was revealed he forced her to have physical relations with him. Two members of his family have been abusing and beating her since then, alleged the woman in her complaint.

The Muslim man drugged and raped her after his identity was revealed, alleges the Uttar Pradesh woman

An investigation is underway and the husband is being questioned in the case, informed Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh.

The woman, who is a resident of Maharajganj district in the Visheswarganj area of ​​Bahraich, alleged that Shahenshah Khan lured her into marriage by posing as a Hindu. His identity was only revealed when the victim reached her in-law’s house after her wedding.

When the girl protested, the accused drugged her and forcibly raped her. The victim further alleged that she was administered high doses of drugs and was held hostage for several consecutive days by the accused. She furthered that two members of his family abused and assaulted her when she put up resentment.

During the investigation, it was found that the woman used to talk to Khan on phone and the two got married about three months ago. They used to have frequent fights and often approached the police, who use to sent them home after reconciliation. On Tuesday, however, the woman made these serious allegations against her husband.

Prima facie, the charges under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance seem suspicious, said the Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh, furthering that an investigation is underway and the husband is being questioned.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Social Media

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Congress toolkit: The uncanny resemblances between the actions of Congress supporters and instructions in the AICC document are hard to miss

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several comments and actions by Congress leaders and supporters show that they were following the toolkit prepared by AICC

Ex-NDTV journalist removed from his post of Media Advisor to Uttarakhand CM

Media OpIndia Staff -
Mansera is a Haldwani based journalist, who was associated with NDTV in the recent past and worked with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.

How did the left-liberals, Congress and their friendly media media become successful in creating ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The continued effort at creating this 'vaccine hesitancy' is now endangering the lives of countless people, who have fallen prey to their propaganda.

After Congress toolkit labels Kumbh as a Covid ‘super spreader’, Swami Avdheshanand condemns its politicisation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swami Avdheshanand expresses his vexation over Congress toolkit, which in a well-planned manner tried to malign India's culture, heritage and values

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,385FansLike
545,643FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com