Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports When Vinod Dua spewed venom against PM Modi even when he was hospitalised
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

When Vinod Dua spewed venom against PM Modi even when he was hospitalised

A video from March 2021 when Dua was hospitalised for some other condition has now gone viral on social media

OpIndia Staff
Vinod Dua
Vinod Dua spewed venom from hospital bed in March 2021 against PM Modi (Image: Screenshot from March 2021 video shared by Vinod Dua on Facebook)
560

On May 16, MeToo accused journalist Vinod Dua’s daughter thanked Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri for arranging critical medicine for her mother. Amidst all this, a Vinod Dua started making rounds on social media platforms. He was seen spewing venom against Prime Minister Narendra Modi even when he was hospitalized.

While many believed that the video is recent when he’s currently hospitalised for COVID treatment, it is actually a video from March 2021 which he had published on his verified Facebook page.

What did Dua say?

Dua mocked PM Modi for saying that he also took part in protests in favour of Bangladesh and said, “When I heard PM Modi saying he had a role in the independence of Bangladesh, I said to myself, ‘Vinod Dua, leave Pradhan Sewak while you are in hospital. You can talk about him again when you get better.’ I am suffering from a low-grade fever for the last few days. That’s why I am not able to do the Vinod Dua show. Once I get better, I will come back and will do a show on incompetent Pradhan Sewak. Till then, wish me good luck.”

PM Modi did take part in the Bangladesh independence movement

There is ample proof that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in Satyagreh for Independence of Bangladesh in August 1971. Reports suggest that he was arrested while doing Satyagraha organized by the Jan Sangh in August 1971 under the leadership of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the liberal section of the media could not digest the fact and had mocked PM Modi for “making such claims.”

Vinod Dua’s venomous history

This is not the first time veteran “journalist,” the prominent face of lutyens’ Delhi, had spewed venom against PM Modi, BJP, or followers of PM Modi. In September 2020, he called quarantine centres detention centres and justified attacks on doctors by a particular community. In June 2020, he urged the people of India to take inspiration from the US riots and replicate them in India. In April 2020, he compared police personnel to ‘Jallads.’ Even his daughter is no less. She had called for the death of PM Modi’s followers in an interview and even questioned the past of the woman who accused his father of molestation. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvinod dua, mallika dua
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Assassination plot against Yati Narsighanand Saraswati foiled, Police recovers Bhagwa kurta, Kalava, Mala and Chandan-tika from JeM terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
The accused, identified as Jan Dar, is a resident of Pulwama, and was in Delhi to reportedly assassinate Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati
News Reports

When Vinod Dua spewed venom against PM Modi even when he was hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
Venom-spewing "journalist" Vinod Dua had talked against PM Modi even when he was hospitalized in March 2021

How this Malaysian girl is getting rape threats and facing action by school administration for calling our teacher’s rape joke

World OpIndia Staff -
The 17-year-old girl was shocked when she received a rape threat from one of her male schoolmates.

West Bengal: TMC leaders including minister Firhad Hakim arrested by CBI in Narada case, CM Mamata dares CBI to arrest her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest, arrest memos have been signed for all four Trinamool Congress leaders who will be presented before the magistrate later today by the CBI.

Uttar Pradesh: As Covid situation improves, CM Yogi prepares govt for the third wave

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh is prepared for the anticipated third wave of Covid-19, said CM Yogi during the press conference.

Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy’s rescue chopper

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX lost control on May 15 and has been stuck in rocks off Karnataka coast. The crew is waiting for rescue.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,168FansLike
545,085FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com