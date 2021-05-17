Monday, May 17, 2021
Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

Dua had tweeted to various celebrities and politicians for help, like actor Sonu Sood and Congress leader Deepender Hooda. Dua had not reached out to any BJP leader including the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manoharlal Khattar.

MeToo accused journalist Vinod Dua is currently hospitalised over COVID. His wife Chinna Dua, too, has been hospitalised in Gurugram’s Medanta for COVID treatment. On Sunday, Chinna Dua needed Tocilizumab, a critical medicine used as treatment for COVID patients. Her daughter, actress and ‘comedian’ Mallika Dua reached out on the Internet to seek help for the medicines.

Mallika Dua’s tweet and subsequent responses

Dua had tweeted to various celebrities and politicians for help, like actor Sonu Sood and Congress leader Deepender Hooda. Dua had not reached out to any BJP leader including the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manoharlal Khattar.

However, BJP MP and Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri offered his number and informed her that the medicine has been arranged.

To put things in perspective, Vinod Dua’s daughter, Mallika Dua, who was seeking help, has at least once wished death upon all ‘Bhakts’, a term often used to describe all Modi supporters and by extension, BJP leaders.

In a clip that has now gone viral on social media, Dua was asked about Twitter accounts she wishes would get suspended. “All ‘bhakts’ ya. All these IT cell f*cks. They should just die,” she had elaborated.

Earlier, Dua had gone off on a deranged rant against people who were showing solidarity with Pulwama martyrs. Displaying utter insensitivity towards the martyrs who laid down their lives in the dastardly attack and their grieving families, Dua went on a rant about how “people die every day”. She had said, “I want to ask them, people die every day of hunger, starvation, unemployment and many other causes, do we keep mourning over all of them, do we keep mourning all year. This is bullsh%$.”

BJP supporters, however, lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.

Twitter user Ankit Jain said how the help to Dua was not being frowned upon, as everyone should get medical help. But it was more about the privilege being offered to the elites even when the minister was not tagged.

As Twitter user Ankur Singh pointed out that Mallika’s father journalist Vinod Dua himself had said that the obituaries pouring for former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihar Vajpayee on his demise was ‘hypocrisy’ as no one speaks ill of the dead.

Meanwhile, Mallika Dua has thanked Puri for the help and Puri has deleted his tweet offering medicine to Dua.

Vinod Dua's daughter, who wanted all 'bhakts' dead, receives help from a 'bhakt' MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

