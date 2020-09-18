Friday, September 18, 2020
'Vinod Dua said that quarantine centres were detention centres, justified stone-pelting on doctors by certain community': Mahesh Jethmalani in SC

FIRs were filed against Dua on the allegations of sedition, inciting communal enmity, etc through his YouTube videos

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani today contended before the Supreme Court that journalist Vinod Dua had justified the pelting of stones by a certain community on doctors and nurses during the corona pandemic. He argued that Dua tried to dissuade people from going to quarantine centres by calling them detention centres and thus tried to spread the disease.

The submissions were made by Senior Advocate Jethmalani during the hearing of the sedition petition against Dua before a Supreme Court Bench led by Justice U U Lalit. FIRs were filed against Dua on the allegations of sedition, inciting communal enmity, etc through his YouTube videos, in various states including Maharashtra, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Senior Advocate Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of the complainant who had filed an FIR against Dua in Himachal Pradesh, said that Dua had a leaning against the government and that he made false claims in his YouTube videos that the government did not have enough testing means. He added that the journalist, who was accused in the me too movement, tried to incite riots by claiming that there might be food shortage because the supply chains are blocked.

Jethmalani added that Dua did incorrect reporting on the migrant labourers situation during the pandemic which was in violation of the rules of Press Council as well the order of this court. He also mentioned how the controversial journalist had declared Delhi riots a pogrom against Muslims. He alleged that Dua asked the people to come out on streets like American people and thus called for a civil disobedience.

During yesterday’s hearing in the matter, the senior counsel had alleged that Dua’s channel had received funding from unknown sources. Further hearing in the matter has been scheduled on September 14.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

