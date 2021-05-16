As Palestinian terrorists continue to wreak havoc by carrying terror attacks inside Israel, the innocent Israeli citizens have become victims of the ongoing clashes. The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas has unleashed indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilians living in Israeli cities, resulting in massive casualties.

A video of a similar attack on innocent Israeli civilians has now gone viral on the internet. In the video that has gone viral, it was seen how a helpless father was protecting his newborn child as Palestinian terrorists continue to launch a barrage of rockets against them.

According to IDF (Israel Defence Forces), the Israeli father was traveling in a car with his family, including his newborn child. As Palestinian terror groups launched rockets, the helpless father had to run to the nearest safe place. The father was seen hiding inside a road divider in the middle of a highway to protect his child from Palestinian rockets.

Put yourself in this father’s shoes.



You’re driving with your newborn baby. Suddenly, you find yourself under rocket fire.



As rockets explode, your only thought is: keep your baby safe.



The IDF will continue to fight against Hamas to protect Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/ctBA0T0y0a — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021

Sharing the poignant video, the IDF said they will continue to fight against Hamas to protect Israeli civilians.

Palestinian terror attacks against Israel

The clashes between the Jewish nation Israel and Palestine are at an all-time high as Islamic terror groups continue to carry out terror attacks against Israel by launching rockets. Since last week, Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas has unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood. The court ruling of eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem has stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

In response to Hamas’s terror attacks, Israel has carried out its defensive counter-terror operations to eliminate terror threats emanating from Gaza. The Israeli army has struck more Hamas targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas started targeting civilians inside Israel. On Saturday, in a swift operation, the IDF also demolished a building that housed international media offices, including Al Jazeera’s in the Gaza Strip. The IDF has said that the building was being used by the Islamic terror group Hamas, making it a valid military target.