Sunday, May 16, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Israeli father protects his newborn as Palestinian terrorists fire rockets at them
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Israeli father protects his newborn as Palestinian terrorists fire rockets at them

According to IDF, the Israeli father was traveling in a car with his family, including his newborn child. As Palestinian terror groups launched rockets, the helpless father had to run to the nearest safe place.

OpIndia Staff
Israeli father protects his new-born against Palestinian rockets/ Image Source: IDF
13

As Palestinian terrorists continue to wreak havoc by carrying terror attacks inside Israel, the innocent Israeli citizens have become victims of the ongoing clashes. The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas has unleashed indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilians living in Israeli cities, resulting in massive casualties.

A video of a similar attack on innocent Israeli civilians has now gone viral on the internet. In the video that has gone viral, it was seen how a helpless father was protecting his newborn child as Palestinian terrorists continue to launch a barrage of rockets against them.

According to IDF (Israel Defence Forces), the Israeli father was traveling in a car with his family, including his newborn child. As Palestinian terror groups launched rockets, the helpless father had to run to the nearest safe place. The father was seen hiding inside a road divider in the middle of a highway to protect his child from Palestinian rockets.

Sharing the poignant video, the IDF said they will continue to fight against Hamas to protect Israeli civilians.

Palestinian terror attacks against Israel

The clashes between the Jewish nation Israel and Palestine are at an all-time high as Islamic terror groups continue to carry out terror attacks against Israel by launching rockets. Since last week, Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas has unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood. The court ruling of eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem has stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

In response to Hamas’s terror attacks, Israel has carried out its defensive counter-terror operations to eliminate terror threats emanating from Gaza. The Israeli army has struck more Hamas targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas started targeting civilians inside Israel. On Saturday, in a swift operation, the IDF also demolished a building that housed international media offices, including Al Jazeera’s in the Gaza Strip. The IDF has said that the building was being used by the Islamic terror group Hamas, making it a valid military target.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsisrael palestine conflict
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Israeli father protects his newborn as Palestinian terrorists fire rockets at them

OpIndia Staff -
According to IDF, the Israeli father was traveling in a car with his family, including his newborn child. As Palestinian terror groups launched rockets, the helpless father had to run to the nearest safe place.
News Reports

‘If we change our religion, will we live?’ – Tearful WB Governor reveals the ordeal of people during Nandigram visit

OpIndia Staff -
"Enough is enough", he said and said that the West Bengal Chief Minister must act and officials with the West Bengal police should be held accountable for dereliction of duty.

‘This man is filming us, beat him up, so what if’s a cop’: Mob beats up policeman in a kabristan in Ahmedabad on Eid

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Bhavsingh, who was following the orders of his seniors, was on duty to gather intel in Juhapura when he found his way to the kabristan and saw COVID protocols being flouted.

Biden’s ‘Israel has right to defend’ statement irks American Muslim group, decides to boycott White House Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

World OpIndia Staff -
The group claimed it is “incredibly disappointed and deeply disturbed” by the US position on the violence.

Rebel YRS Congress MP who was arrested for criticising Andhra CM Jagan Reddy tortured in custody, images of injuries go viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Guntur Magistrate ordered medical examination of rebel YRS Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju to ascertain his custodial torture

Gujarat: Here’s why the death certificate stats from March to May so far do not prove allegations of massive undercounting of Covid deaths

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
There are significant concerns that the death tally in Gujarat is vastly greater than what is being admitted by the Government. A recent media...

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,069FansLike
544,443FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com