Israel: 11-year-old Jewish girl attacked, threatened by a group of Arab girls in a swimming pool

The Arab girls kept hurling intimidating remarks even as the young girl scurried out of the pool. "We will chase every 'Yahud' out of here, this is all ours, get out of here," they allegedly screamed.

In a shocking incident reported from the central city of Lod in Israel, a bunch of Arab girls attacked a Jewish girl in a swimming pool, threatening her and making hateful statements against the Jewish community.

An 11-year-old who had gone swimming with her friends to a municipality pool was reportedly attacked by a group of Arab girls when she was in the deep end of the pool.

Narrating the incident of attack, the girl said, “Suddenly one young Arab girl comes over, and jumps on me with her friends. I was in the deep water, so I almost drowned. In the beginning, I didn’t understand what was happening to me…but then she pulled my swimsuit and made a hand motion on my neck as if she was slitting it.”

Threatening to slaughter her, the Arab girls terrorized the young girl by saying, “Palestine is on your head.”

The Arab girls kept hurling intimidating remarks even as the young girl scurried out of the pool. “We will chase every ‘Yahud’ out of here, this is all ours, get out of here,” they allegedly screamed.

The situation was brought under control after a woman at the site of the incident called the local police. 

An official complaint has been lodged by the girl’s family. Worried about her daughter’s condition after the traumatizing incident, the mother urged the municipality to have separate timings for Jewish girls. 

“In the past we could send our girls safely, now that can’t happen anymore – unless they do not allow Arabs to enter on that day, which is what we expect the municipality to do – and urgently,” the mother remarked. 

The incident was also narrated by a 26-year-old who came under attack by the same girls. “When we arrived at the pool, the Arab girls cursed us that we die and called us names, and we tried to ignore them as much as possible,” she said.

Kicked by one of the girls in the pool, the woman informed that even the young girls including her friend’s daughter were attacked by the Arab girls. They kept screaming and made slaughtering gestures, she added. 

One of the Arab girls even charged at the 26-year-old who was trying to film the incident threatened to hit her and tried snatching her phone, as per the reports. 

The recent rise in attacks against Jews

Jews across the globe have come under attack by the Islamist population since the day violence between Israel and Hamas began to escalate. 

On May 17, someone had scratched a Nazi’s hooked cross on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, Utah in the United States of America.

In London, hundreds of thousands of “peaceful protestors” marched for Palestine and raised slogans against the Jewish people.

In a viral video, pro-Palestine protesters were seen advocating the rape of Jewish women. In another video, a man Jewish man was attacked in New York. The pro-Palestinian mob attacked him with a metal chair that led to a severe head injury. In a video from Canada, Pro-Palestinian mob was seen attacking a Jewish man. When a woman tried to save him, she was molested by the mob.

Synagogues were also vandalised in Germany following the escalation of violence between Palestine and Israel. 

