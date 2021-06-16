The Israel Defence Forces carried out counter-terror operations inside the Gaza strip on early Wednesday. As per reports, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes at terrorist sites in the Gaza Strip, the first such raids since the cease-fire announcement between Israel and Hamas last month.

According to the reports, Israel mounted airstrikes at the terrorist sites on Wednesday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian territory. The counter-terror operations came 11 days after the two sides had agreed to stop hostilities that had seen Hamas firing thousands of rockets into Israel’s civilian areas after the Sheikh Jarrah dispute.

Arson balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel yesterday, causing multiple fires. In response, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas military compounds last night, which were used as meeting sites for Hamas terror operatives.



Hamas will bear the consequences for its actions. pic.twitter.com/lYhqfx26fm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2021

The airstrikes targeted facilities used by Hamas terrorists for meetings to plan attacks, the Israeli military said, accusing the terror outfit of planning terror acts against Israel from Gaza. No casualties have reported so far.

The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds inside the Gaza City and the southern town of Khan Younis. The IDF said that they were “ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza”.

The Israeli fire brigade had reported that aorund 20 arson balloons were sent towards Israel.

The latest clashes between the two sides come a month after the deadly clashes erupted between the two sides over the issue of property at the Sheikh Jarrah compound in East Jerusalem. The Islamic terrorist outfit Hamas had used these clashes as an opportunity to launch terrorist attacks on Israel.

The news Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has taken charge just two days ago after former PM Benjamin Netanyahu stepped down.

Palestinian terror attacks against Israel

The nation of Israel and the Hamas terrorist forces were recently locked in a fierce battle, one of the worst in recent years. What was triggered from attacks on Israeli policemen at the Al Aqsa mosque, soon worsened to a military conflict. Hamas had fired thousands of rockets on Israel, targeted civilians, and Israel had opened airstrikes against Hamas in the Gaza strip. Several Israeli citizens had been killed in the rocket strikes, while the Iron Dome blocked over 90% of rockets. The death toll of Palestinians was much higher, considering that hundreds of Hamas rockets landed short of Isreal and fell inside Gaza.

In response to Hamas’s terror attacks, Israel had carried out its defensive counter-terror operations to eliminate terror threats emanating from Gaza. The Israeli army has struck more Hamas targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas started targeting civilians inside Israel. In a swift operation, the IDF also demolished a building that housed international media offices, including Al Jazeera’s in the Gaza Strip. The IDF has said that the building was being used by the Islamic terror group Hamas, making it a valid military target.