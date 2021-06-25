On June 24, OpIndia reported how a lady teacher named Kalpana Singh from Nurul Huda English Medium in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, had revealed how Umar Gautam, the prime accused in the Uttar Pradesh mass religious conversion racket, had visited the school she taught in with 20-25 other Maulanas in the year 2020, to brainwash them to adopt Islam. She also revealed how the accused tried to lure them by providing financial support.

Not only this, the teacher revealed how the school under Umar Gautam’s influence began teaching toddlers Urdu and Arabic in class.

Taking cognisance of the report, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Fatehpur district on June 25 (Friday) saying that the statutory body has taken suo motu notice of matter under Section 13(1)(j) in the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

Letter written by NCPCR

NCPCR takes suo motu notice based on OpIndia report

NCPCR said that the lady teacher named Kalpana Singh from Nurul Huda English Medium in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh has claimed that the school is teaching Urdu and Arabic to children of lower and upper kindergarten classes. She had informed that along with the Muslim students, the Hindu children were also being taught Namaz. When she opposed, she was humiliated by the management and later expelled from her job.

Sharing the link of the OpIndia report, NCPCR provided recommendations based on which the DM and SP of Fatehpur have been asked to carry out an enquiry and submit a report to the statutory body within three days.

The 4 recommendations made by NCPCR are as follows:

Whether the Hindu children studying in the school are being forced to follow a religion other than their own.

Whether the permission of the family members is taken before the Hindu children are included in the worship of other sects.

If any child studying in school has been converted, then information regarding it should be gathered.

Prima facie this case appears to be in serious violation of Article 28 (3) of the Indian constitution. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the statutory body ordered the DM and the SP of Fatehpur to take immediate action in the case and submit a report regarding the same to the commission within three days.

Fatehpur teacher made startling revelations about the mass conversion racket spearheaded by Umar Gautam

We reported the shocking revelations made by the Fatehpur school teacher Kalpana Singh. She had also revealed that she was thrown out by the school management for raising her voice against the mass conversion racket in which the young students and teachers were being brainwashed to convert to Islam.

Kalpana stated that after being expelled she had filed a complaint in Fatehpur’s Sadar Kotwali against the manager of the school- Sharif Maulana and his son Umar Sharif, under IPC Sections 406, 504 and 506. However, the police took no action against the school management and with time the matter was swept under the carpet.

Kalpana Singh is one of the many who have been victims of this country-wide religious conversion racket spearheaded by Mohammad Umar Gautam. Since the Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad busted a religious country-wide conversion racket this week, more and more victim’s families are coming out to share their plight.

As more and more revelations by the kin of the victims emerge, few aspects such as promising job and marriage to convert and the involvement of a foreign hand remain common factors.

According to information available so far, the two prime accused, Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam and their organisation have been booked under Sections 420, 120 B, 153A, 153B, 295 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/5 the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance-2020.

The rampant racket of converting people into the fold of Islam came to light after a deaf and mute son of a couple in Kalyanpur, Kanpur, was converted and sent to South India. Since then, thousands of cases of forcible conversions to Islam by the two accused have surfaced. The two reportedly made false promises of jobs and money in lieu of conversion.

Old videos surface in which Umar Gautam boasts of converting several people worldwide

Meanwhile, two old videos of Umar Gautam have surfaced before the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in which he openly boasts about converting several people to Islam. Along with the videos, the ATS is also probing his organisation Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC) and its link with Pakistan’s ISI.

The ATS will be interrogating Umar Gautam and his aide Jahangir Alam, both residents of Jamia Nagar in New Delhi, about their claims in the videos and conversion programmes conducted by them and their links with Pakistan’s ISI during their seven-day custody remand that began on Wednesday (June 23).