The Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad on Monday this week busted a country-wide religious conversion racket and arrested Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.

Amidst all the startling revelations made in the case, it was revealed how the entire religious conversion racket was funded by some foreign organisations, Pakistan’s ISI and other Arab countries. It was brought to the fore how the duo had hatched a plan to first convert the hearing and speech impaired children into Islam and then use them as human bombs.

In fact, many victims’ families have come forward to narrate how they fell prey to this mass religious conversion racket. The father of a victim named Manu Yadav had alleged that he received a threat call on his son’s mobile number from Pakistan asking him not to cause hindrance in the conversion of his son.

Now, in another shocking revelation, a lady teacher named Kalpana Singh from Nurul Huda English Medium in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, has revealed how Umar Gautam had visited the school she taught in with 20-25 other Maulanas in the year 2020, to brainwash them to adopt Islam.

Umar Gautam lured Fatehpur teacher promising financial support

Kalpana Singh, a resident of Bakarganj village in Airayan Block in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the clerics lured students and the staff for conversion by promising financial support. Umar Gautam and his accomplice assured them that they would pull them out of poverty if they converted to Islam.

She revealed how Umar Gautam had pressurised her to convert to Islam by assuring her a better life after conversion. Umar Gautam had told non-Muslims like Kalpana that, unlike their Hindu religion, in Islam, financial support is provided to all the needy and destitute. He tried to convince Kalpana that all her financial woes would be taken care of if she agrees to get converted to Islam.

School management pressurised to teach young children Urdu and Arabic

The female teacher also disclosed how Umar Gautam, the prime accused in the Pakistan funded conversion racket, pressurised the school management to teach young students Urdu and Arabic in class. The school, in turn, started teaching Urdu and Arabic to children of lower and upper kindergarten classes, said Kalpana Singh. She names a teacher in the kindergarten classes who started teaching Namaz, in the pretext of teaching it to the Muslim students of the class. Kalpana said that since the non-Muslim students use to be present when the Namaz was being taught, they too started picking it up in bits and pieces and reciting it at home. Due to this, the parents of these children started complaining, recollected Kalpana Singh.

Based on the parent’s complaints, Kalpana Singh brought up the issue in front of the school management, requesting them to stop teaching Urdu and Arabic in the classes. But the school, in turn, threatened Kalpana and accused her of discriminating between Muslim and non-Muslim children. The management ultimately expelled her from her job.

After she was thrown out by the school management, Kalpana stated she filed a complaint in Fatehpur’s Sadar Kotwali against the manager of the school- Sharif Maulana and his son Umar Sharif, under IPC Sections 406, 504 and 506, however, the police took no action against the school management and with time the matter was swept under the carpet.

FIR registered against the school management based on Kalpana Singh’s complaint

Kalpana Singh is one of the many who have been victims of this country-wide religious conversion racket spearheaded by Mohammad Umar Gautam. Since the Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad busted a religious country-wide conversion racket this week, more and more victim’s families are coming out to share their plight.

As more and more revelations by the kin of the victims emerge, few aspects such as promising job and marriage to convert and the involvement of a foreign hand remain constant.

According to information available so far, the two prime accused, Mufti Qazi Jahangir Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam and their organisation have been booked under Sections 420, 120 B, 153A, 153B, 295 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/5 the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance-2020.

Md Umar and Jahangir Qasmi wanted to use converted, brainwashed differently-abled children as human bombs

The rampant racket of converting people into the fold of Islam came to light after a deaf and dumb son of a couple in Kalyanpur, Kanpur, was converted and sent to South India. Since then, thousands of cases of forcible conversions to Islam by the two accused have surfaced. The two reportedly made false promises of jobs and money in lieu of conversion.

Old videos surface in which Umar Gautam boasts of converting several people worldwide

Meanwhile, two old videos of Umar Gautam have surfaced before the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in which he openly boasts about converting several people to Islam. Along with the videos, the ATS is also probing his organisation Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC) and its link with Pakistan’s ISI.

Umar Gautam and his aide Jahangir Alam, both residents of Jamia Nagar in New Delhi, will be interrogated further about their claims in the videos and conversion programmes conducted by them and their links with Pakistan’s ISI during their seven-day custody remand that began on Wednesday (June 23).