Commemorating the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, several celebrities took to social media to hail Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary.

Indian cricketer Harpreet Brar who has been playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League since 2019 shared a quote of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his Twitter.

The quote read, “I don’t fear for a physical death, but when my conscience dies, that is my real death.”

Founder of Khalsa Aid Ravi Singh has been fanning emotions around Operation Bluestar for a week and paid a special tribute to Bhindranwale on social media. In an Instagram post, Singh wrote, “Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindrenwala ji !! Death wasn’t the end, it was the beginning !”

Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer and a known Khalistani sympathizer, released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. In just four hours of release on Instagram, the song has clocked over 18000 views and over one lakh views on YouTube where the song was released yesterday.

Music artist Lucky Singh Durgapuria also shared a long post hailing Bhindranwale and his sacrifice.

Poster suggesting “Never forget 1984” featuring the Khalistani flag and Bhindranwale was shared by Punjabi celebrities like Gippy Grewal.

We had reported earlier how former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist hailing him as a ‘martyr’ and offering ‘pranam’ in an Instagram story. The cricketer has since apologised for hailing the terrorist and has claimed that the post was shared by mistake.

Harbhajan Singh glorifies Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale (Image source: @netaji_bond/Twitter)

Akal Takht priest and SGPC Chief justify separatist slogans

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh during his customary address on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar justifying the separatist sloganeering said, “This is a deep wound on Sikhs, which gives pain throughout the year. On its anniversary, we reduce this pain by uttering ‘Khalistan Zindabad’. It can never be forgotten. It will be part of our memory forever.”

Endorsing Jathedar’s views on ‘pro-Khalistani slogans’, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “This is an expression of the Sikh youth’s ‘josh’ (vehemence). As Singh Sahib (Jathedar) stated the youngsters demonstrated their sentiments and healed their pain on the occasion.”

“This ‘josh’ suggests that the Sikh community is alive and acts independently. A community losing ‘josh’ is considered dead. When the youths raise these slogans, they demonstrate that they are competent to fight the enemy. So, we have no objection to it,” she added.