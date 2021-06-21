Monday, June 21, 2021
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Lakshadweep admin refutes PTI report on proposal to shift jurisdiction to Karnataka from Kerala
Editor's picksFeaturedFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Lakshadweep admin refutes PTI report on proposal to shift jurisdiction to Karnataka from Kerala

News agency PTI has a history of spreading false and misleading news.

OpIndia Staff
PTI spreads fake news, yet again
3

Lakshadweep administration on Sunday refuted PTI (Press Trust of India) report that they have mooted proposal to shift jurisdiction from Kerala to Karnataka.

On Sunday, PTI tweeted that following the protests from Lakshadweep residents, the administration had mooted proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court. PTI cited ‘officials’ for this statement.

PTI reported that the move came after litigations were moved in Kerala High Court against Praful Patel, the islands’ new administrator. According to the report, as many as 23 applications, including 11 writ petitions, have been filed against Patel and also against the alleged high-handedness of either the police or the local government of the islands.

However, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting of the Government of India, refuted the claims. He cited S Akser Ali, Lakshadweep Collector who said that the PTI story was baseless and devoid of truth.

PTI and history of fake news

News agency PTI has a history of spreading false and misleading news. In April this year, in middle of raging pandemic, PTI claimed 25 people died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to lack of oxygen. In a tweet, PTI said that sources had told them that the cause of death of the 25 ‘sickest’ patient was low pressure oxygen. That claim turned out to be false. Senior doctor at the hospital clarified that no deaths occurred due to lack of oxygen.

Prior to that in August 2020, PTI was caught misquoting Prime Minister Modi on the spread of Chinese coronavirus in India. This misquoted tweet was further used by Congress to spread its lies about PM Modi. After it was called out Congress deleted its misleading tweet.

In October 2020, the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati terminated its arrangement with PTI following its interview with the Chinese Ambassador wherein the news agency was accused of providing a platform for the Chinese to run their propaganda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslakshadweep, lakshadweep jurisdiction, lakshadweep kerala
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Lakshadweep admin refutes PTI report on proposal to shift jurisdiction to Karnataka from Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, PTI tweeted that following the protests from Lakshadweep residents, the administration had mooted proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court to Karnataka High Court.
News Reports

Three booked for falsely accusing general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust in a Facebook post in ‘land scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Bijnor police chief Dr Dharm Vir Singh said in the statement that the matter is under investigation. However, prima facie the documents provided by the accused have found to be false.

George Soros-funded University awards former Kerala health Minister KK Shailaja for her ‘commitment to public health service’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Kerala Minister KK Shailaja, who was dropped from cabinet after lelection, awarded by George Soros-funded University

Gujarat: Cow smugglers kill VHP Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara, nephew of district BJP president, 10 arrested

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Ten individuals have been arrested in Gujarat on accusations of murdering Gaurakshak Hardik Kansara in Valsad district.

Coronavirus: Liberal privilege that sank Kerala. Here is what went wrong

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The media will choose to wait strategically till it reaches Gujarat, for more effect. And the third wave begins “officially” when the spread reaches Uttar Pradesh. And then, it will all be the fault of “Gaumutra.”

Taliban rule: When Hindus in Afghanistan were forced to carry yellow badges like Jews in Nazi Germany

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to undo years of suffering and persecution, the Indian government had issued long-term visas to 700 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan in July last year.

Recently Popular

News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Tech

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,921FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com