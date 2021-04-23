Friday, April 23, 2021
PTI spreads fake news, falsely claims 25 patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to low oxygen pressure

Prasar Bharati said that a senior doctor at the hospital, Dr. Mohsin Wali, has clarified that the deaths were not due to low oxygen pressure.

OpIndia Staff
The Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Friday that 25 people passed away at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to low pressure oxygen. In a tweet, PTI said that sources had told them that the cause of death of the 25 ‘sickest’ patient was low pressure oxygen. That claim has turned out to be false.

Prasar Bharti calls out fake news spread by PTI

Prasar Bharati said that a senior doctor at the hospital, Dr. Mohsin Wali, has clarified that the deaths were not due to low oxygen pressure. The Chairman at the hospital also clarified that the reports were false and they did not die due to lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has already started airlifting oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine, equipment and medical personnel for management of the pandemic. With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, acute oxygen shortage has been felt across numerous hospitals in the country.

Authorities are working towards ensuring the oxygen supply to hospitals remains hassle free. Also, Zydus Cadila, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical behemoth headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been granted emergency approval by the Drugs General Controller of India (DGCI) for its Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘Virafin’ in treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults, which is expected to reduce the oxygen demand.

