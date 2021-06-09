Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Home Opinions Why a cartoonist imagines 'gothra' while reality is 'halal' vaccines. Understanding the mindset
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?

Shashank Singh
'Satirist' Satish Acharya with one of his latest cartoons
466

Dictionary meaning of secularism is: indifference to or rejection or exclusion of religion and religious considerations. Except, in Indian left wing scenario, secularism means ‘inclusion of all religions’. Even that is fine if you see all religions equally. Except, in reality, some religions are more equal.

Only way the ‘liberals’ in India can portray themselves as ‘seculars’ if they put down Hinduism while hailing other religions. Which is why ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is being normalised as ‘Hindutva militant war cry’ while no one bats an eye on Allahu Akbar which Islamist terrorists shout before either beheading a ‘kafir’ or blowing themselves up.

The ‘liberals’ who like to claim they speak truth to power often demonise Hinduism because, well, other religions wouldn’t let them. Here is an example.

So-called satirist Satish Acharya decided to mock Hindus over vaccine hesitancy in India. In a cartoon shared on Tuesday, Acharya showed a man asking the nurse what the ‘Gothra’ of the vaccine is since he would want to match it with his horoscope. Which is amusing because no one has ever heard of such a request from any Hindu while getting vaccinated.

However, there is a section of one community which has been showing vaccine hesitancy because of its formulation.

‘Halal status of vaccines’

But Acharya would not mock this. Mocking worries of Muslim community over halal status of vaccines is, well, haram (forbidden), so to say.

And one need not even go this far.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a snippet which read like a matrimonial ad.

While the above image shared by Tharoor is not real and is created on an app, it talks about a Roman Catholic girl seeking alliance from a Roman Catholic boy. In the ad, the girl has mentioned how she is fully vaccinated with Covishield and seeks groom who also has had the same vaccine.

While it was satirical ad, when Acharya drew the cartoon about ‘gothra’ of vaccine, instead of mocking the Roman Catholics, he chose to mock Hindus. This is how the pressure of secularism works.

There is tremendous pressure to create a narrative of ‘Hindu Taliban’ and ‘Hindu terror’ to combat the very real Islamic terror guised as Islamophobia. Terrorism has no religion is a valid statement only if terrorists are Islamists. For crimes committed by people of other religion, make sure to demonise the entire community to keep your secular credentials going.

You see, Satish Acharya wouldn’t really want to be Charlie Hebdo’ed, right?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssatish acharya,
Shashank Singh

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Social media influencers normalise ‘hate sex’ with ‘Sanghis’ because women are ‘hot’

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?

The Hindu’s ‘fact-check’ about PM Modi’s address to the nation on vaccines is flawed and self-contradictory. Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The Hindu recently published an article to assert that India never ,lacked access to vaccines. However there were glaring loopholes in it.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada quits party, joins BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Jitin Prasad joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi today

Former US President Donald Trump congratulates Nigeria for suspending Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Trump added that he should have also taken similar steps, but Mark Zuckerberg kept visiting him for dinners at the White House and telling him how great he was.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
News Reports

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter jailed for seven years in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Lata Ramgobin, the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi sentenced for seven years in South Africa for securing loan based on fraud and forgery.
Read more
WTF News

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.
Read more
Social Media

Baba Ka Dhaba owner shuts down his restaurant and goes back to running his stall. Here is what happened

Jhankar Mohta -
"My financial condition is still very stable. The money I received from the public is safe with me", said Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,221FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com