Friday, June 4, 2021
Home News Reports The Seeker: How an Indian man helped find evidence for the Wuhan Coronavirus lab...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

The Seeker: How an Indian man helped find evidence for the Wuhan Coronavirus lab leak hypothesis

Using his online research skills, The Seeker found CNKI, which is a huge database of Chinese academic journals and theses. Fueled by tea and occasional arcade games, he scrolled through the database for days until he struck gold.

OpIndia Staff
The Seeker: Indian who unearthed the Wuhan Coronavirus lab leak
11

Since the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, experts have hinted at the possibility of the leakage of the deadly virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Although leftist media organisations such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post were quick to dismiss it as a ‘racist conspiracy theory‘, the superlative work done by DRASTIC in this regard has now forced even the US government to take cognisance of the matter.

DRASTIC, abbreviation for Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19, is a group of individuals interested in finding the true origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus. They are not journalists or spies but engineers, entrepreneurs and individuals across various disciplines. The group works anonymously, unearths never-seen-before documents from the internet and puts them out in the public domain. Although the members have limited resources, they are motivated by curiosity and zeal to spend days in pursuit of the truth.

One key member of the group is an Indian man from Kolkata in West Bengal. He goes by the pseudonym of ‘The Seeker.’

In an email to Newsweek, he informed that he had a career in architecture, painting and filmmaking. Often, he would dig up the web to research on topics that interested him. The Seeker would then post his findings on Reddit, which had earned him 7,50,000 karma points. Initially, he had bought into the mainstream media narrative that the virus had infected humans from animals at the infamous wet markets in Wuhan.

Screengrab of the Twitter profile of the Seeker

He had then tweeted, “Nobody wants to see their parents or grandma and grandpa die over a stupid virus from an exotic animal market.” But soon, he became skeptical of the conventional narrative and began interacting with individuals who had begun to rip it apart. This made ‘The Seeker’ curious about the virus and its origins. He stumbled upon a Medium post written by Canadian entrepreneur Yuri Deigin in which he discussed about a virus RaTG13. The said virus was revealed to the world by Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher Shi Zhengli.

Deigin found that RaTG13 virus had a similar genetic makeup to SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19. This further intrigued ‘The Seeker’, who then posted it on his Reddit account. His handle was permanently terminated from the social media site. The censorship by Reddit further prompted him to find like-minded individuals in Twitter groups to further explore the topic. In no time, The Seeker was addicted to the idea of discovering the mystery behind the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus.

The Seeker was motivated by civic responsibility

It was a sense of social responsibility, besides the obvious curiosity, that led him to this mission. “COVID has taken the lives of countless people and devastated so many others. But it has also left so many clues that haven’t been followed up. Humanity deserves answers,” he had emphasised. The Seeker was convinced that the mystery behind the Wuhan Coronavirus lay in the RaTG13 virus. He and other members of the DRASTIC began crawling research papers of Wuhan Institute of Virology on the internet.

The genetic code of RaTG13 matched another genetic code posted by Shi Zhengli years ago. DRASTIC determined that the virus originated in a mineshaft in Mojiang County in the Yunnan Province of China in 2012. The team found that 3 out of six miners had died while three of them developed pneumonia. The team was left wondering whether this was a precursor to the pandemic. Although Shi Zhengli had accepted that she worked in the said mineshaft but claimed that the 3 miners died due to fungal infection.

How the Wuhan lab leak theory gained credence?

Using his online research skills, The Seeker found CNKI, which is a huge database of Chinese academic journals and theses. Fueled by tea and occasional arcade games, he scrolled through the database for days until he struck gold. The Seeker found a 60-page thesis authored by a student at Kunming Medical University in 2013. Titled, “The Analysis of 6 Patients with Severe Pneumonia Caused by Unknown Viruses,” the paper found that the miners had died of SARS-like Coronavirus. He shared it on Twitter on May 19, 2020.

Screengrab of the tweet by The Seeker

Key revelations by The Seeker

After it had become public, the Chinese authorities swung into action and limited the access control to ensure that it was never found again. Interestingly, The Seeker also found that the corporate media ignored the story when the miners had died of SARS-like infection in 2012. “The general lack of interest in facts or reason surprised me. And it still perplexes me that even with all their resources, the corporate investigative media is lagging terribly,” he noted.

He worked in close association a Madrid based data scientist named Francisco de Asis de Ribera. The Seeker found new pieces of the Coronavirus puzzle while Ribera fitted the pieces together. He discovered detailed plans of Wuhan Institute of Virology to test the infectivity of SARA-like viruses in lab animals and human cells, undergo cross-species mutation and genetic recombination of the viruses. He also stumbled upon a database hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology in China. The Seeker found that the theses were supervised by Shi Zhengli herself.

Screengrab of the tweet by The Seeker

He found that the Wuhan Institute of Virology never bought the argument that the three miners had died of a fungal infection, as espoused by Shi Zhengli. The researchers, working at the institute, were concerned about a viral outbreak and thus tested the blood of neighbouring villagers and obtained genetic sequences of 8 other SARS-like viruses from the mine. DRASTIC found that China had the information with them in advance but instead chose to conceal it and let people die. The Seeker concluded, “I no longer see science as an exclusive domain. Everyone can make a difference.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDRASTIC coronavirus lab leak
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Seeker: How an Indian man helped find evidence for the Wuhan Coronavirus lab leak hypothesis

OpIndia Staff -
The Seeker discovered detailed plans of Wuhan Institute of Virology to test the infectivity of SARA-like viruses.
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.

How ‘Antifa’ Kashmiri terrorists used Rahul Gandhi’s words to justify the murder of a ‘fascist’ Hindu’ man

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
BJP Councilor in Jammu and Kashmir, Rakesh Pandita, was shot dead by Islamic terrorists on Wednesday.

18 instances when the opposition spokespersons have resorted to abuses, threats and attacks against BJP opponents

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A host of opposition spokespersons have often taken to abusive, ugly and boorish behaviour during TV debates to criticise and attack the BJP representatives

Event 201: Attended by Gates representative, Chinese CDC and others, a simulation to deal with a Coronavirus pandemic month before 1st reported Covid-19 case

Editor's picks K Bhattacharjee -
Event 201 was organised on the 18th of October, 2019, a month before the first suspected case of Covid-19 in Hubei, China.

Trump blasts Fauci after release of Covid-19 emails, says it vindicates his ‘lab origin’ theory and demands China pay $10 Trillion

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Trump said even his opponents are grudgingly accepting that he was right about the Covid-19 virus emerging from a Wuhan Lab

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
News Reports

The MC Kode Saga: More abusive videos surface where he can be seen making rape remarks, attempts to whitewash ‘mistakes’ after fake apology

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode.
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,260FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com