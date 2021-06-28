Twitter on June 28 has marked a Tweet by Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan on Covid-19 vaccine as ‘misleading’. “This Tweet is misleading. Find out why health officials consider Covid-19 vaccines safe for most people”, read the disclaimer published by the microblogging site below Prashant Bhushan’s morning Tweet where he claimed that younger population have a higher chance of dying through vaccination as compared to suffering severe complications or even death due to coronavirus.

Screenshot of Prashant Bhushan Tweet with the warning message from the microblogging site

When one clicks on the disclaimer message it directs you to a Twitter-curated page that contains information refuting the claims made by Prashant Bhushan in his Tweet.

Interestingly, Twitter has been very strict in not allowing its platform to be used for promoting anti-vaccine propaganda in the West and suspended people indulging in such behaviour. However, this was not the case with Prashant Bhushan. The microblogging site was seen going soft on the SC lawyer, by merely attaching a disclaimer to his Tweet posted in lines with the nefarious online campaign led by the vicious lobby of left-liberals, the Congress ecosystem, and other Opposition parties, to create panic and cast aspersions about the efficacy of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Despite the warning, Prashant Bhushan decided to continue with his rant against the Covid vaccines in India. In a Tweet posted few hours ago, the SC lawyer wrote: “I have been attacked by many for tweeting about my views on Covid vaccines. The piece below summarises my Vaccine skepticism & the reasons for this. Apart from the vaccines being untested & having serious adverse effects, I am shocked by attempts to censor such contrarian views”.

I have been attacked by many for tweeting about my views on Covid vaccines. The piece below summarises my Vaccine skepticism & the reasons for this. Apart from the vaccines being untested & having serious adverse effects, I am shocked by attempts to censor such contrarian views pic.twitter.com/UktE7f7BPt — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 28, 2021

Prashant Bhushan goes on a rant against Covid-19 vaccines

Earlier this morning, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan went on a ranting spree against COVID-19 vaccination. In a series of tweets, though, Bhushan claimed that he is not anti-vaccine but against the promotion of universal vaccination.

Bhushan claimed younger population have a higher chance of dying through vaccination as compared to suffering severe complications or even death due to coronavirus.

Explaining on how he is not anti-vaccine, Bhushan cited an article about a bereaved man who lost his wife allegedly after taking vaccine and said he believes it is “irresponsible to promote universal vaccination of experimental and untested vaccines, especially to young and COVID-19 recovered people”.

“The healthy young have hardly any chance of serious effects or dying due to covid. They have a higher chance of dying due to vaccines. The covid recovered have much better natural immunity, than the vaccine gives them. Vaccines may even compromise their acquired natural immunity,” Bhushan said in a subsequent tweet.

He further added that he has not taken COVID-19 vaccine, and does not intend to take one either.

For months now, the prominent Supreme Court lawyer has been accused of promoting vaccine hesitancy and creating doubts in the minds of people about the alleged damaging effects of the vaccines. Besides, Bhushan had in the past, also questioned the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of coronavirus.