Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home News Reports UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

The UP anti-conversion law does not ban interfaith marriages. To ensure that the conversion has not taken place under coercion, threat or any kind of allurement, the law demands that two month's advance notice is given at the district magistrate's office.

OpIndia Staff
UP Police arrests one Nadeem arrested for forcibly converting Sikh girl
Images via Twitter
312

Days after two cases of alleged forced conversion were reported from Jammu & Kashmir, it has now come to light that a Sikh girl was subjected to forced conversion and sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage. The incident took place in the Khatauli city in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused have been identified as one Usman and his brother Nadeem. The victim reportedly knew Usman for over 2 years. She has accused him of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. The victim informed that the two accused had prepared a fake certificate of her marriage with Usman on May 19 this year. She alleged that the certificate mentioned her name as one Jannat Qureshi, while her father’s name was written as Iqbal Qureshi.

The Sikh girl has also informed that Usman had borrowed ₹2 lacs from her by forcing her to close a fixed deposit account of ₹3 lacs. Two days after their alleged marriage, Usman married a Muslim girl on May 21, 2020. She alleged that on asking the accused about her money and Usman’s newly married wife, Nadeem brutally assaulted her. When the incident came to light, it generated widespread resentment within the Sikh community.

Police arrest Usman, Nadeem still absconding

The police have arrested Usman while his brother Nadeem is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, the cops have booked them under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Reportedly, the Sikh community in Muzaffarnagar is pleased with the Yogi Adityanath government for the rapid action taken by the police. OpIndia tried to reach the Khatuali police station but the call was not answered.

The government of Uttar Pradesh had passed a paw against forced religious conversions or conversions done with the lure of money or other incentives. Under this law, several arrests have been made where non-Muslim girls were made to convert. The law does not ban interfaith marriages. To ensure that the conversion has not taken place under coercion and after marriage, the law demands that two month’s advance notice is given at the district magistrate’s office.

Under the law, a person seeking to convert into another religion and the person who is performing the conversions must both notify the DM’s office with valid reasons and declarations. The application also has to be made in person to ensure that the conversion is not taking place under coercion or allurement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP anti-conversion law, sikh girl, sikh community
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

OpIndia Staff -
Paramjit Singh Sarna has apologised to the Kashmiri Muslim community over comments made by colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Opinions

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

K Bhattacharjee -
The conversion of Sikh girls to Islam in Kashmir has unquestionable daunted the 'Sikh-Muslim unity' project.

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The farce of "Sikh-Muslim unity" falls apart as Sikhs and Muslims spar over the conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir.

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On June 29, Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content on their platform.

Drone attack at Jammu airbase: Agencies suspect LeT link, say Pakistan might have used drones it brought from China for pizza delivery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Agencies believe the drone used by terrorists on May 27 had taken off from close proximity of the IAF airbase in Jammu

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Usman while his brother Nadeem is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man, is set to remarry man from own community: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Manmeet Kaur, allegedly forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, set to remarry Sukhbir Singh today.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Entertainment

Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

OpIndia Staff -
One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show 'Mujhse shaadi karoge'.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

OpIndia Staff -

After Twitter, Facebook and Google officials depose before Parliamentary Standing Committee over misuse of social media platforms

OpIndia Staff -

Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor seeks written explanation from Twitter about RS Prasad’s account lock

OpIndia Staff -

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

K Bhattacharjee -

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

Jinit Jain -

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

OpIndia Staff -

Drone attack at Jammu airbase: Agencies suspect LeT link, say Pakistan might have used drones it brought from China for pizza delivery

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Grooming Jihad: Wahab became Deshraj to lure Hindu girl, converted her to Islam after blackmailing her with objectionable videos

OpIndia Staff -

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta writes to NHRC about violence in Tarakeshwar by TMC goons: Houses looted, businesses shut, women brutalised

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,159FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com