In a reply to a petition, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that “only” 300 water buffaloes would be allowed for slaughter at the Deonar Abattoir this year while maintaining strict guidelines.

A PIL was filed in the High Court urging the court to issue directions to the administration “to make available places for the sacrifice of water buffaloes at Deonar Abattoir on the occasion of Bakra-Eid which is scheduled to be held on July 21-23 in the Mumbai district and its suburban districts and/or at Deonar Abattoir.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assured the court that an order has been issued in this regard keeping public health in mind. Satisfied with the government’s response, the HC dismissed the petitioner’s plea.

The petitioner who had asserted that the pandemic was far from over, claimed that it had asked the authorities to provide designated places at Muslim-dominated Deonar Abattoir in Mumbai for sacrificing of water buffaloes on the occasion of Bakra Eid 2021. However, he was forced to file the plea when no circular was issued in regards to the sacrifice of water buffaloes for Bakra Eid 2021 at the particular slaughterhouse.

The petition also stated that the administration must issue guidelines on social distancing and other protocols that need to be practised at Deonar Abattoir during the slaughtering of the cattle.

The BMC has prohibited public gatherings at religious places and has asked people to pray at home. Eid prayers with gatherings have been banned at Mosques and other public places.

Petition demanded permission to slaughter 700 animals per day

In a plea filed by All India Jamiatul Quresh, the petitioner urged that 700 animals must be allowed for “Qurbani” per day at Deonar.

Quashing the plea the HC remarked, “We are afraid, that is entirely the decision of the executive domain and the judiciary cannot grant the relief.”

As of now, the BMC has allowed the slaughter of 300 animals per day from 06 am to 06 pm during the three days of Bakra Eid at the Deonar abattoir.

PETA says illegal animal selling rampant in Mumbai

PETA had stated in a report yesterday that despite the Maharashtra government’s Covid restrictions, illegal selling and transportation of animals is rampant all over Mumbai.

On the other hand, several states have issued guidelines just ahead of Bakra Eid with some restricting public gatherings to some relaxing the lockdown to aid the festivities.