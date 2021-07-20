According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, their investigation has revealed that countless temporary and illegal goat markets have mushroomed all across Mumbai city. Such crowded markets are not only in violation of the circular regarding the celebrations of Eid al-Adha by the Maharashtra government but also pose a major risk of the Covid surge.

As per the circular issued by the Maharashtra government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, animal purchase is allowed only online and over the telephone. All existing active animal markets were denied permission to stay open for the Eid celebrations.

PETA India said that they investigated 23 illegal makeshift goat markets in different regions, including Andheri, Byculla, Govandi, Jogeshwari, Kurla and Mankhurd in Mumbai. They found over one lakh goats were transported from states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for sale. In the complaint to CMO, PETA alleged that such markets and transportation of animals from different states are in violation of the Covid protocols and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, Transport of Animals Rules, 1978.

PETA India Advocacy Associate Pradeep Ranjan Doley Barman said, “All religions call for compassion, and at a minimum, animal protection laws must be adhered to during Eid and year-round. PETA India encourages Eid celebrations through the distribution of money, clothing, or fruit or in other ways that don’t harm animals.”

During the investigation, PETA found that many animals were crammed into small spaces where they were unable to stand or lie down. Some of them were fighting with each other. There was no veterinarian available in the markets through such animals suffer respiratory problems in these markets. PETA alleged that they were deprived of food and water as well.

When the investigation team asked for fitness certificates of animals to transport the goats, neither buyers nor sellers were able to produce them. It is in violation of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978. The majority of the sellers were not wearing masks or following Covid norms.

Siddh Vidya, High Court Advocate, told TOI, “Our group of animal welfare workers have also been flagging the issue of illegal transportation of goats and other animals for Bakr Eid and also other occasions. The Motor Vehicles Act is violated, besides others rules. None of the animals has fitness or health certificates while being transported to the city. The government must act on such illegalities.”

The complaint has been filed by PETA India with the Maharashtra Chief Minister, chief secretary, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the director-general of police and the Mumbai police commissioner. PETA India has urged local police stations to register DIRs based on their complaints against illegal market organisations and goat sellers.