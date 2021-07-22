After offering to show evidence of Pakistan’s support to the Taliban, Afghan Vice President Saleh rubbed salt on the wounds of Pakistani trolls after being heckled.

Saleh took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut the Twitter trolls by sharing an iconic picture of General AAK Niazi, in charge of Pakistan’s Eastern Command, signing the 1971 instrument of surrender.

Saleh wrote, “We don’t have such a picture in our history and won’t ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away.”

We don’t have such a picture in our history and won’t ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won’t heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021

“Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talib(a)n & terrorism won’t heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways,” he added.

With over 17,000 likes and 5,000+ retweets, netizens extended support to Afghanistan and its citizens after the Taliban’s ambush in the country. Some trolls, however, insisted to stay happy in their misery by claiming Pakistan never lost a war.

Saleh was being attacked for his reaction to the rocket attack that took place on Tuesday while President Ashraf Ghani and others were offering prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

The historic picture of 1971 India-Pakistan war

The picture shared by Saleh is of historic importance as it dates back to 16 December 1971 when Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Army in Dhaka. India celebrated ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ that year to commemorate the military victory of India over Pakistan.

Defeating Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the top brass of the Pakistan Army in the then East Pakistan and 93,000 soldiers had surrendered to the Indian Army. It is at the time of signing the treaty that the ‘famous’ picture was clicked.

Saleh says Taliban is supported by Pakistan

Afghan Vice President last week said that he is willing to offer evidence to prove Pakistan’s support to the Taliban. As per reports, in a Facebook post, Saleh said that the Taliban is divided into three sections, one of which is guided by Pakistan’s special anti-terrorist cells.

He further accused Pakistan of openly supporting the Taliban. Salah, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share a video clip by Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar where he was calling out his own country’s support to the Taliban.

My brother @mjdawar thank you for standing for the truth & in defense of the truth. Pak has once again opted for a very dangerous & costly adventure. It is a matter of time before the hubris of the establishment to backfire. Afg is too big for GHQ to swallow. Too big. https://t.co/mrC6UqUHCP — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 13, 2021

He also warned Pakistan and said they will have to pay a heavy price for their support and exporting terrorists to the Afghanistan.