Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeWorldAfghan VP shuts Pakistani trolls with the historic image of Pak Army surrendering to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghan VP shuts Pakistani trolls with the historic image of Pak Army surrendering to Indian Army in 1971

Afghanistan VP shared image of Pakistani Army surrendering to Indian Army back in 1971 after the Bangladesh Liberation War.

OpIndia Staff
452

After offering to show evidence of Pakistan’s support to the Taliban, Afghan Vice President Saleh rubbed salt on the wounds of Pakistani trolls after being heckled.

Saleh took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut the Twitter trolls by sharing an iconic picture of General AAK Niazi, in charge of Pakistan’s Eastern Command, signing the 1971 instrument of surrender.

Saleh wrote, “We don’t have such a picture in our history and won’t ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away.”

“Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talib(a)n & terrorism won’t heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways,” he added. 

With over 17,000 likes and 5,000+ retweets, netizens extended support to Afghanistan and its citizens after the Taliban’s ambush in the country. Some trolls, however, insisted to stay happy in their misery by claiming Pakistan never lost a war. 

Saleh was being attacked for his reaction to the rocket attack that took place on Tuesday while President Ashraf Ghani and others were offering prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

The historic picture of 1971 India-Pakistan war

The picture shared by Saleh is of historic importance as it dates back to 16 December 1971 when Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Army in Dhaka. India celebrated ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ that year to commemorate the military victory of India over Pakistan.

Defeating Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the top brass of the Pakistan Army in the then East Pakistan and 93,000 soldiers had surrendered to the Indian Army. It is at the time of signing the treaty that the ‘famous’ picture was clicked.

Saleh says Taliban is supported by Pakistan

Afghan Vice President last week said that he is willing to offer evidence to prove Pakistan’s support to the Taliban. As per reports, in a Facebook post, Saleh said that the Taliban is divided into three sections, one of which is guided by Pakistan’s special anti-terrorist cells.

He further accused Pakistan of openly supporting the Taliban. Salah, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share a video clip by Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar where he was calling out his own country’s support to the Taliban.

He also warned Pakistan and said they will have to pay a heavy price for their support and exporting terrorists to the Afghanistan. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamrullah saleh, afghanistan vp
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,774FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com