The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has threatened that it will nuke Japan if the country defends Taiwan. In a video uploaded to Xigua Video, a Chinese online video-sharing platform, China has said that if Japan ‘dares to intervene when it decides to ‘liberate’ Taiwan, it will launch a full-fledged war against Japan, starting with attacks with nuclear bombs.

In the video uploaded on a Chinese Military channel named Liu Jun Tao Lue (roughly means “Military strategies”) on the platform, the CCP said that even if Japan deploys only one soldier, one plane and one ship in support of Taiwan, it will not respond with equal measure, but instead will start a full-scale war against Japan. ‘We will use nuclear bombs first, we will use nuclear bombs continuously until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time’. By ‘second time’, the CCP referred to the surrender of Japan to the allied forces after the nuclear bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

The video was spotted by Chinese-born human rights activist and author Jennifer Zeng, who posted it on Twitter and her blog. After she shared the details of the video, it was removed from Xigua. Jennifer Zeng shared the video along with English subtitles, based on which this report has been written.

#CCP Vows to Nuke #Japan if Japan defends #Taiwan. As Japan is the only country that has been nuked, so nuking Japan "will get twice the result with half the effort."

中共軍事頻道威脅對日本實施連續核打擊，直到日本第二次無條件投降。 pic.twitter.com/dp45R2LXtD — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 13, 2021

The video added that they want to target Japan’s ability to endure a war. ‘As long as Japan realises it cannot afford to pay the price of war, it will not dare to send troops to the Taiwan Strait’, the CCP concluded in the video.

They said that after the first successful nuclear test by China in 1964, they had promised that they will not nuclear bomb against non-nuclear countries, and they will not use it first. However, in the current situation, a need to change this policy has arisen. Therefore, they have decided to make a ‘minor adjustment’ in this policy, which is the ‘Japan Exception’ theory.

CCP said that several times in the past Japan had tried to harm the interests of China, therefore if a war breaks out between China and Japan, China will take revenges for both current and past ‘crimes’ of Japan. It said that Japan is the only country to be hit by atomic bomb, and has a deep memory of the affects of atomic bomb attacks. ‘And it takes the United States, which nuked it, lying down. It is exactly because Japan has such a unique feeling that nuclear deterrence against Japan will get twice the result with half the effort,’ the video said.

Saying that by singling out Japan as an “exception”, by ignoring the policy of no first use of nukes, CCP said that it is warning Japan and informing the world that if Japan interferes militarily in China’s domestic affairs, including the unification of Taiwan by the mainland, nuclear weapons will surely be used against Japan, and will be used continuously until its unconditional surrender. There will be no peace talks in the meantime, the CCP emphasized.

They also added that they will take back the Diaoyu Islands and the Ryukyu Islands. ‘We will either manage them or let them be independent,’ the video said.