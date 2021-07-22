As the farmer protest groups get permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, Prem Singh Bhangu- another farmer leader from the Singhu border announced that their next stop will be Uttar Pradesh. The farmers who claimed their protest was apolitical have been increasingly expressing keen interests in election-bound states.

“Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We’ll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks,” said Bhangu.

Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We’ll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks: Prem Singh Bhangu (in Pic 1), Farmer leader at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border pic.twitter.com/K5cbEwFLGy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Some farmer unions had declared that they will also be contesting the upcoming assembly elections to oust the Bhartiya Janta Party. While some have announced to focus on Punjab and Haryana elections, some have shown a keen interest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Ahead of the Bengal elections, the so-called ‘apolitical’ farmer leaders had also arrived in Bengal to campaign against the BJP.

It is notable here that even after almost a dozen rounds of talks with the government, the farmer leaders have not specified which parts or provisions under the three new laws are problematic to them. The government has stated multiple times that it is open to amendments if specific parts are pointed out which they think would be detrimental to the benefit of farmers. But the so-called leaders have been adamant that they only want the laws to be repealed.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait who threatened the government to end the protest with either talks or bullets, is also headed towards Jantar Mantar to ‘intensify’ the protest during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait pic.twitter.com/X1CMVfFMgh — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Protest at Jantar Mantar

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the areas of protest after the Delhi government granted permission to the protesting ‘farmers’ to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

A group of 200 farmers is expected to travel by bus escorted by police to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border. The protest has been scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm. The farmers have assured that the protest will take place keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols.

Farmers gather to board the buses at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, ahead of protest against three farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/S4JFHt6lv4 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

However, as per Delhi Police, no written permission has been granted for protesting near the Parliament.

“Attack on democracy” claims Bhangu

Two days after section 144 was imposed in Chandigarh following an attack on BJP leader’s car by pro-farmer organizations, several activists termed the action by the administration undemocratic.

Prem Singh Bhangu, convener, Legal Cell, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, “In entire Chandigarh, there is no apprehension of peace being disturbed. This order has been passed with an intention to debar people who are raising their voices against the farm laws. They want to sabotage this peaceful protest and quell our voice.”

“Farm activists at roundabouts are creating a public opinion and the city’s response has been overwhelming. This order is undemocratic as even the Supreme Court allows peaceful protest. About four people will continue to stand on roundabouts and protest. If anyone intervenes, then the SKM will oppose it,” he added.