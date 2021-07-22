Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Apolitical farmers' at Singhu border threaten to enter UP next, say they will 'isolate'...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Apolitical farmers’ at Singhu border threaten to enter UP next, say they will ‘isolate’ BJP, ahead of the UP elections

“Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP's heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We'll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks,” said Prem Singh Bhangu of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

OpIndia Staff
Prem Singh Bhangu of SKM says farmer protestors will next enter UP by September 5
Farmer leaders
6

As the farmer protest groups get permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, Prem Singh Bhangu- another farmer leader from the Singhu border announced that their next stop will be Uttar Pradesh. The farmers who claimed their protest was apolitical have been increasingly expressing keen interests in election-bound states. 

“Our next stop will be Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s heartland. Our UP mission will begin on Sept 5. We’ll totally isolate BJP. There is no alternative other than to repeal three farm laws. We are ready for talks,” said Bhangu.

Some farmer unions had declared that they will also be contesting the upcoming assembly elections to oust the Bhartiya Janta Party. While some have announced to focus on Punjab and Haryana elections, some have shown a keen interest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Ahead of the Bengal elections, the so-called ‘apolitical’ farmer leaders had also arrived in Bengal to campaign against the BJP.

It is notable here that even after almost a dozen rounds of talks with the government, the farmer leaders have not specified which parts or provisions under the three new laws are problematic to them. The government has stated multiple times that it is open to amendments if specific parts are pointed out which they think would be detrimental to the benefit of farmers. But the so-called leaders have been adamant that they only want the laws to be repealed.

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait who threatened the government to end the protest with either talks or bullets, is also headed towards Jantar Mantar to ‘intensify’ the protest during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. 

Protest at Jantar Mantar

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the areas of protest after the Delhi government granted permission to the protesting ‘farmers’ to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

A group of 200 farmers is expected to travel by bus escorted by police to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border. The protest has been scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm. The farmers have assured that the protest will take place keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols.

However, as per Delhi Police, no written permission has been granted for protesting near the Parliament. 

“Attack on democracy” claims Bhangu

Two days after section 144 was imposed in Chandigarh following an attack on BJP leader’s car by pro-farmer organizations, several activists termed the action by the administration undemocratic. 

Prem Singh Bhangu, convener, Legal Cell, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, “In entire Chandigarh, there is no apprehension of peace being disturbed. This order has been passed with an intention to debar people who are raising their voices against the farm laws. They want to sabotage this peaceful protest and quell our voice.”

“Farm activists at roundabouts are creating a public opinion and the city’s response has been overwhelming. This order is undemocratic as even the Supreme Court allows peaceful protest. About four people will continue to stand on roundabouts and protest. If anyone intervenes, then the SKM will oppose it,” he added. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer protests, singhu border camp, Jantar Mantar protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,774FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com