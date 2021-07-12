The leftist bastion of Kerala is once again in the news following the brutal rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl, allegedly committed by a CPI(M) leader. Netizens on social media websites, in particular on Twitter, are trending #JusticeForKeralaGirls as the cases of molestation, rapes, sexual assault and crime against women, girls and minors see a veritable uptick in the communist-governed state.

Recently, a 6-year-old innocent was murdered after being raped in Vendiperiyar. When the matter came to light, the local MLA resolutely opposed the child’s postmortem. Despite all the obstruction, when the investigation progressed, it was found that the perpetrator of the heinous act was none other than the CPI(M) worker who exploited the girl and later killed her with hellish torture. Today, the simmering anger of the cruelty meted out on the girl was reflected on the streets of Kerala when villagers clashed with the police and thrashed the accused in the case.

The latest rape and murder of the minor is not the only case that has precipitated the outrage that has swept the south Indian state and left people cursing and reproving the Kerala model of the Left. As per documents available in the public domain, women in Kerala are suffering from a host of dangers. According to the official website of Kerala Police, till May 2021, 886 rape cases, 1437 molestation cases, 75 kidnapping cases, 149 molestation cases, 1159 domestic violence cases, and 1502 other offences were registered in the state. Overall, the number of crimes registered in the first 5 months of 2021 alone is 5208. Last year, 12,659 cases of crimes against women came to light in Kerala.

Cruelty against women/girls in Kerala

Following the brutal incident of the 6-year-old being raped and murdered, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and slammed the Kerala model of CPI(M) that is routinely hailed by their supporters and admirers.

“CPIM’s #KeralaModel has made the State unsafe for women and young girls. The numbers will shock you. – 23,002 Molestation – 10,433 Rapes – 6,220 Child rapes – 75,180 Cognizable crimes against women and 20,497 against children Dalit women are easy target. #JusticeForKeralaGirls,” Malviya tweeted.

Netizens trend #JusticeForKeralaGirls amidst increasing number of cases of assault against women is reported in Kerala

Soon thereafter, netizens on Twitter started posting tweets with the hashtag #JusticeForKeralaGirls, to demand justice for the 6-year-old girl as well as to express their solidarity with the female victims of savagery in Kerala.

Past instances when CPI members were involved in rapes and murders of women in Kerala

It is worth noting that the rape and murder of a 6-year-old minor girl is not the first such case where an accused is affiliated with the CPI(M). Just last month, a case of rape was registered against two CPM leaders by the police in Kozhikode district of Kerala. The woman who made the allegation was a member of the party’s branch committee. One of the accused in this case was identified as Pullulla Parambath Baburaj, the secretary of CPI(M) Mulliyari branch, while the second accused was the secretary of the DYFI, the youth wing of the TP Lijish party, in the Pathiarakkara area.

Apart from this, in the year 2019, a case of rape was registered by a Mumbai woman against Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Similarly, in the same year, a 20-year-old girl told that she was raped at the regional committee office of the CPI(M) in Palakkad district of Kerala.

The list of such rape, exploitation and atrocities being reported from Kerala is very long. Not only CPM members but there have been frequent cases of exploitation of women in the church from Kerala. The incident of love jihad is also happening indiscriminately. Former Kerala Congress leader PC George claims that 47 girls were victims of love jihad in his constituency alone. Vivek Rai, BJP Vice President of Valsad district says that 1513 rape incidents have taken place in Kerala in 5 months and 15 children have lost their lives.