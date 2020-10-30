Kerala: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrested for money laundering and links with drug smuggler Mohammed Anoop

In a major embarrassment to Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested the younger son of Kerala Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan – Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with a drug case and for his involvement in money laundering.

According to the reports, the Enforcement Directorate said Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and added that the accused will be questioned for allegedly financing a drugs network.

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested after Enforcement Directorate had unearthed his links to one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case – Mohammed Anoop. Earlier on September 9, Bineesh was grilled by the ED for his alleged role in the Kerala gold smuggling racket that has direct links to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The ED has alleged that the drug peddler Mohammed Anoop was a “benamidar” of Bineesh, who allegedly channelled fund from various sources for peddling drug.

Bineesh’s links to Sandalwood drug case

Trouble began to Bineesh after NCB officials had nabbed Mohammed Anoop and two others for operating a drug racket and often supplied to some prominent musicians and actors in Sandalwood film industry. The NCB had seized ecstasy or MDMA pills and cash during the raids conducted in various locations in Bengaluru.

During the interrogation, Mohammed Anoop had disclosed that he had close ties with Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) General Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The call records had also confirmed that that Mohammed Anoop was in regular touch with Bineesh Kodiyeri. The call records also revealed that the drug peddlers had called Bineesh twice in August.

Mohammed Anoop had also confessed to the NCB that Kerala CPI(M) secretary Bineesh Kodiyeri had lent him money to take property on lease in Kammanahalli locality in Bengaluru five years ago. However, Bineesh Kodiyeri, during his interrogation, had claimed that he only knew Anoop’s family, who had borrowed Rs 6 lakh from him to start a restaurant.

Bineesh Kodiyeri had also links with Kerala gold smuggling case accused

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s involvement in the Kerala gold scam has also came under the scanner as it is being reported that he had alleged links with a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Interestingly, Mohammad Anoop, who is arrested in the Sandalwood drug case, is also an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. One of the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case – KT Ramees and Anoop Mohammad were reportedly friends.

During the ED investigation into Kerala gold smuggling case, it had found out that there was a close link between Kerala gold smuggling and Sandalwood drug cases. The smuggling case came to light on July 5 after 30 kilograms of gold was seized from a consignment came in the name of the United Arab Emirates consular office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Further, there are allegations that CPI(M) leader’s son had called Mohammed Anoop 26 times on 5 July, who is also the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

It is important to note that Kerala Chief Minister’s office has been accused of having direct links with the Kerala Gold scam accused Swapna Suresh.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s other son was accused of rape, financial fraud

Binoy Kodiyeri, the elder son of Kerala CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had embroiled in several controversies after his name had surfaced in cases of financial fraud, rape and cheating.

In July 2019, Binoy Kodiyeri was booked in a rape case over a complaint filed by a 33-year-old woman. Mumbai Police had registered a case against Binoy after the woman alleged that he had raped her repeatedly over a decade under the pretext of marrying her.

The woman had also alleged that she was kept in dark regarding Binoy’s marital status. The woman also has an eight-year-old son who she claims was fathered by Binoy.

Later, an audio clip had surfaced in which Binoy Kodiyeri was allegedly heard threatening the victim asking her settle the rape complaints filed against him.

Reportedly, in 2018, Binoy Kodiyeri was also accused of cheating a Dubai-based travel agency of Rs 13 crore. Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi, owner of Dubai-based JAAS Tourism LLC, had sought the help of Indian authorities in extraditing Binoy from India to Dubai alleging that he has cheated him for an amount of Rs. 7.87 crores, which goes upto Rs. 13 crore including bank interests and legal charges.