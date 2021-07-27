In a disturbing video that has now surfaced on social media, a Pakistani Muslim man was seen threatening and forcing a Hindu boy to chant ‘Allahu Akbar’. The victim was also coerced into abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

The video was uploaded on social media by a popular Facebook user named Prakash Heerani. The accused, Abdul Salam Abu Dawood, was seen grabbing the victim by the collar and ordering him to chant Allahu Akbar. When the boy complied, the accused asked him to utter expletives directed at Hindu Gods. “Abuse your deities in the name of mother and sister…Say your God is a sister f*cker. You guys have polluted the entire Pakistan,” Dawood was heard as saying.

Abdul Salam Abu Dawood, a native of Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan, had uploaded the video on his Youtube channel with the caption, “Hindu torture by Muslim in Pakistan.” Following public outrage, he was quick to delete the video.

Dawood was also seen threatening Hindus with genocide and complete annihilation. In a video posted in April this year, he warned, “If we start killing Hindus in Pakistan it would only take 30 minutes…We will kill Hindu men and take Hindu women. We will procreate from these women and make them ‘mujahid’ (fighters/Islamic terrorists ). Don’t mess with us we have a lot of people (Muslims) in India that would not take time to kill you (Hindus).”

In his Youtube comment section, Dawood was seen using despicable language for Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. He had compared the Hindu deities to homosexuals, pimps, and rape victims.

In a video posted in February 2019, he was seen intimidating a Hindu kid named Raju Krishnan. While addressing his subscribers, he said, “This kid is a Hindu. If I want, I can do many things to this kid. If I beat or thrash him, what will be the use?” Dawood then went on to boast about his decision to not assault the child and how it proved that he is a virtuous man.

As per his Facebook profile, Dawood currently lives in Hyderabad in the Sindh province of Pakistan. He is employed with the Thar-Coal projects. His Twitter profile has been suspended for violating the terms and conditions of the microblogging platform. At the time of writing, his Instagram profile was found to be active.

60 Hindus mass converted to Islam in Sindh

On July 7, as many as 60 Hindus were mass converted to Islam in the Sindh province of Pakistan. A man, identified as one Abdul Rauf Nizamani, had been the facilitator of the mass conversion process. In a Facebook post, the accused rejoiced, “Alhamdullilah aj meri nigrani me 60 log musalman hui hain inke liye dua karen (Today, 60 people accepted Islam under my watch. Please pray for them.” According to the Facebook profile of Abdul Rauf Nizamani, he is the Chairman of the Municipal Committee in Matli in Sindh of Pakistan. The accused boasts of 4,275 followers on his personal profile.

In a video posted by him, an Islamic cleric could be seen making the 60-odd Hindus chant Kalma (Islamic oath of allegiance) and ensuring their full-fledged conversion. In a subsequent video, the said Islamic cleric could be seen claiming that it was their recitation of the first-ever Namaz. “The only objective in the life of a Muslim is to make Allah happy. Only then, the purpose of your life will be fulfilled. Only the lives of those, approved by Allah, move forward,” the cleric could be seen speaking to the new converts.